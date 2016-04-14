Pacers wrap up regular season with win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- There were two teams on the court Wednesday night at the Bradley Center; one locked into its playoff seeding and headed for the postseason; the other running out the string on a disappointing season full of underachievement.

And while the scoreboard might suggest a competitive contest, it wasn’t hard to tell which was which.

Solomon Hill scored 25 points as the Indiana Pacers wrapped up the regular season with a 97-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at the Bradley Center.

“He was terrific,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “He was obviously guarding their primary guy, their triple-double guy, Giannis Antetokounmpo. All 32 minutes he was in there we scored on him, so we had to work really hard on the defensive end. He stepped up with his 3-point shooting, made some big shots and got hot. So we kept going to him and he kept delivering.”

Hill was one of four Indiana players to score in double figures. Lavoy Allen added 14, Rodney Stuckey scored 12 and Glenn Robison III had 14 off the bench for the Pacers, who shot only 43 percent for the game but made 11 of 24 3-pointer attempts.

“It’s a good time to be playing some good basketball,” Hill said. “This is the best basketball we’ve played.”

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 19 and added nine rebounds and five assists while Jabari Parker added 17 with seven boards. Rashad Vaughn made knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 10 for the Bucks, who were 6-for-21 from beyond the arc and shot 41 percent from the game.

The Pacers had little difficulty putting away the Bucks. Indiana hit 15 of 30 shots in the opening quarter including five 3-pointers to take a 37-20 lead.

Milwaukee shot just 37.8 percent from the floor and made only 3 of 11 3-point attempts in the half to head into the breakdown 16 but a 14-2 run got the Bucks within six and it was a 78-70 game heading into the final quarter.

Robinson opened the fourth with 3-pointers on the Pacers’ first two possessions and Indiana went up by as many as 14 before the Bucks’ reserves cut the deficit to five against the Pacers’ second unit.

“I thought the group in the second half played with a lot more energy and effort; got the game a little more manageable,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “They made plays, we just didn’t make shots down the end.”

After going 41-41 a year ago, the rebuilding Bucks finished the season 33-49, 10 games behind Detroit for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

“The core (of the team) has definitely made a jump,” Kidd said. “The makeup of the team compared to last year is younger, not as experienced. We had to go through the process of learning what big games mean. We handled some of those situations well but there are some games we should have won but we didn‘t. This is a great learning tool for us going forward.”

Indiana, which clinched the No. 7 seed before the game, wrapped up the regular season with a 45-37 mark and will carry a three-game into its first-round playoff series against No. 2 seed Toronto.

“We’ve won six out of seven,” Hill said. “Before this little stretch, we couldn’t put three games together. I love the fact that we’re playing winning basketball. Our defense has to pick it up a little more, everything has to be tightened down. Everything is multiplied now.”

NOTES: Indiana SF C.J. Miles sat out for a second consecutive game because of a sore right shoulder but is expected to be back in the rotation when the Pacers open the playoffs. ... Regardless of the outcome Wednesday, the Pacers were locked into the seventh seed in the East. The Bucks, meanwhile, will miss the playoffs for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons. ... Earlier Wednesday, Bucks officials announced a June 18 groundbreaking for a new arena in Downtown Milwaukee. The announcement comes nearly two years to the day that the Bucks were purchased by Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan from former Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl. ... The ownership group dismissed media reports that there was friction with head coach Jason Kidd and general manager John Hammond but wouldn’t offer specifics when asked about an extension for Kidd, whose contract expires after next season.