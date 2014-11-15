Preview: Pacers at Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose may sit out another game when his team hosts the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Rose suffered a mild hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win against the Raptors. He was limited to 49 regular-season games the last two years because of knee injuries and the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player missed four games earlier this season with sprained ankles.

The Pacers have been floored by their own injuries, starting with the fractured tibia Paul George suffered in early August and continuing when CJ Miles left in the first quarter of Friday’s loss to the Nuggets with a sore right calf. Indiana was also without David West (right ankle), George Hill (left knee) and C.J. Watson (foot), who have yet to play this season. Bulls center Pau Gasol, meanwhile, has continued his rebirth in Chicago, scoring in double figures in every game this season, including six double-doubles, while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FS Indiana

ABOUT THE PACERS (3-7): One of the few bright spots for Indiana has been guard A.J. Price, who’s in his second stint with the Pacers after he was drafted 52nd overall by the club in 2009 and spent his first three seasons with the organization. Price watched the first two games of this season from the Cleveland bench before he was dealt to his former team, then went out and scored 22 points earlier this week against the Jazz. He came back with a team-high 14 points off the bench against Denver.

ABOUT THE BULLS (7-2): Jimmy Butler’s dream start to the season continued with 21 points, six assists and nine rebounds in the team’s most recent win against the Raptors. The fourth-year shooting guard is averaging a team-high 19.7 points - 10.5 points higher than his career average. He’s been just as much a force on defense, helping limit Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan to 10 points on 3-for-17 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers didn’t have seven losses last season until Jan. 8.

2. The Bulls have won their first five road games for the first time since 1996-97.

3. Bulls G Mike Dunleavy, in his 13th season in the NBA, had his best year when he was a member of the Pacers in 2007-08, averaging 19.1 points and shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range while playing all 82 games for the only time in his career.

PREDICTION: Pacers 94, Bulls 90