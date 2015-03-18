Preview: Pacers at Bulls

The Indiana Pacers look to resume their run toward an Eastern Conference playoff spot when they visit the suddenly-struggling Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pacers have dropped two straight after winning seven in a row and are tied for seventh with Boston and Miami while awaiting the possible return of All-Star Paul George from a broken leg. Chicago has been battling through several injuries this month and owns just one victory - against Philadelphia - in the last six games.

Derrick Rose continues to recover from knee surgery while fellow All Star guard Jimmy Butler (elbow) and forward Taj Gibson (ankle) are expected to miss their ninth and 10th straight games, respectively, for the Bulls. Forward Nikola Mirotic has picked up some of the slack for Chicago by averaging 20.3 points this month. Indiana has beaten the Bulls two of three this season, including a 98-84 victory March 6.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE PACERS (30-36): It is still uncertain whether George can return at all this season, but the Pacers can still make the playoffs if they find the form that led to their recent streak when they allowed an average of 83 points over a six-game span. Indiana surrendered 117 points, including 12-of-23 from 3-point range, in a loss to Toronto on Monday. George Hill had 53 points combined the last two games and averages a team-best 14.9 while Rodney Stuckey (13.2), C.J. Miles (12.5) and David West (12.2) also contribute.

ABOUT THE BULLS (40-28): While Mirotic has continued to raise his game during his rookie season, veteran Pau Gasol has been a consistent force in his first campaign with Chicago. Gasol leads the NBA in double-doubles with 44 and averages 18.4 points to go along with 12 rebounds – both bettering his career marks. Aaron Brooks is averaging 20.6 over the last five games while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and the Bulls need others to step up without the major production of Butler (20.2 points) and Rose (18.4).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago C Joakim Noah scored 15 points in the loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday after totaling 16 in his previous five outings

2. The Pacers are 15-5 with George Hill in the starting lineup and 18-9 when he has played.

3. The Bulls led the league in scoring defense last season (91.8) and stand 11th in 2014-15 at 98.9.

PREDICTION: Pacers 100, Bulls 96