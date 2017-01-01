Preview: Magic at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game slide by asserting their dominance at home against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Pacers, who improved to 12-5 at home with the win, will try to make it two in a row when they host the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Indiana scored a season-high 62 points in the first half of Friday's 111-101 triumph - its sixth win in the last seven home games. "We had a little more energy, just talking to each other and smacking each other on the back, letting each other know we're happy for our teammates when they score or make a great play," Pacers point guard Jeff Teague told reporters. "I feel like we had a lot of gelling out there tonight and we've just got to continue that." The Magic spent the last three days working on improving their defense to the point where it will be able to stop 62-point outbursts in either half after missing out on a three-game winning streak with a 120-101 home loss to Charlotte on Wednesday. "I think we have to understand that we can do a lot better as a team and we have to have that mindset to play defense," power forward Serge Ibaka told the team's website. "We also have to understand that the way we’re playing defense right now is not the way we want to be. We know that we can be better. We need to communicate better and be more physical."

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE MAGIC (15-19): Orlando coach Frank Vogel put the focus on defense after Wednesday's loss and blamed himself for the slippage on that end. "The coach has got to practice defense more – that’s where it starts – and then we have to commit more to that end of the floor," Vogel told reporters. "We’ve had time to learn each other and jell and now it’s time to tighten the screws on all of our habits." Ibaka is doing his part and recorded three blocks in Wednesday's setback - the seventh time in December that he swatted away at least three shots.

ABOUT THE PACERS (16-18): Teague handed out a career-high 17 assists on Friday but went 2-of-13 from the floor. "I wasn't making shots, so I had to help somebody else get some," Teague, who is averaging 15.4 points overall, told reporters. "We were just playing as a team and moving the ball great. Guys were setting screens and when guys are open and set their feet, they knock down shots." Teague is struggling to find consistency with his shot but is averaging 10.5 assists over the last six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Magic SG Evan Fournier (heel) missed the last three games but is expected to return on Sunday.

2. Pacers SG Monta Ellis (groin) is 2-of-7 from the field in two games since returning to the lineup, and is coming off the bench while operating under a minutes restriction.

3. Indiana enjoyed its best defensive game of the season on Nov. 14 at home against Orlando in an 88-69 win.

PREDICTION: Pacers 112, Magic 110