Shorthanded Pacers bounce back to defeat Bulls

CHICAGO -- Somebody forgot to inform the undermanned Indiana Pacers they weren’t supposed to have a shot against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Down six injured players and reeling from a stinging defeat 24 hours earlier, the Pacers stomped into the United Center and handed the Bulls, leaders of the Central Division, a 99-90 loss in their final game before embarking on a seven-game road trip that will take 15 days.

Bulls starting guard Derrick Rose (hamstring) sat out his fifth game for Chicago (7-3) and was missed dearly against the determined Pacers (4-7), who are last in the Central.

“We’re a tough-minded group,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “We play to our strengths. It starts with our size up front. Tonight we had a strong performance and defended the rim, and (we controlled) the basketball.”

They controlled the game nearly start to finish.

Led by 21 points each from reserve guard A.J. Price, starting guard Solomon Hill and starting forward Luis Scola, the Pacers took it right at the sluggish Bulls. Chicago, which dropped to 2-3 at home, had one consistent threat working. That was starting guard Jimmy Butler, who led all scorers with a career-high 32 points and hit 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.

”I could care less how many points I score,“ Butler said. ”Yeah, I scored the ball but we didn’t win. I think that’s all that matters is winning.

Forward Pau Gasol (12 points) and guard Kirk Hinrich (15 points) were the only other players who reached double figures for the Bulls, who just seemed to be in slow motion all night.

“We were beaten in every aspect of the game from start to finish,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We’ve got to figure it out. In this league, coming in ready to play every night is critical. We have to figure out how to play better here. We have to have an edge about us at home. We are going to have to figure that out.”

Against an upstart Pacers team coming off a 108-87 loss in Indianapolis to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, they couldn’t solve that dilemma. Chicago held just three separate leads of two points early in the first quarter. A layup by Hinrich put the Bulls up 10-8 with 8:04 left in the first and they never led again, managing only to tie it 57-57 midway through the third on a free-throw by Butler.

Indiana won the rebound battle convincingly, 46-34, and never cooled off shooting the ball. The Pacers shot a scorching 50 percent in the first half (19-for-38) and 48.1 percent for the game (37-for-77). At the defensive end, they held Chicago to a season-low 90 points and a season low of just four 3-pointers (4-for-17).

“We have got a solid defensive scheme,” Vogel said. “Yes, some guys are gone and we have got guys out. However, we have other guys in uniform and we will have to play with the strength of that. We are a great rebounding team and have length at the rim. We respect what we have there and have to use that strength of our team.”

They used it to prevent Chicago from having a single player grab double-digits in rebounds, holding Gasol to six and center Joakim Noah to seven points and four rebounds.

That’s largely how they kept the Bulls at bay for single-digit leads at the end of the first three quarters, including 69-65 after the third. Indiana then turned up the heat in the fourth, outscoring Chicago 19-6 to extend the lead to 88-71.

The Bulls just couldn’t recover.

“The whole game we played well,” said Scola, whose double-double was his second of the season and third as a Pacer. “We started well, maintained momentum and got ahead on the scoreboard. We never looked back. I think it was a complete game.”

NOTES: Bulls G Derrick Rose (left hamstring) missed his fifth game and first since returning from dual ankle sprains that cost him four of Chicago’s first seven games. ... Chicago F Pau Gasol got his 3,000th career assist to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O‘Neal, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan as the lone players in NBA history with at least 16,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists and 1,500 blocks. ... The Pacers again played without G C.J. Miles (sore right calf), F Paul George (right leg fracture), G George Hill (left knee bruise), G Rodney Stuckey (sore left foot), G C.J. Watson (bruised right foot) and F David West (sprained right ankle). ... Pacers coach Frank Vogel said Stuckey and Miles are probably the closest to returning.