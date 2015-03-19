Mirotic leads Bulls to comfortable win over Pacers

CHICAGO -- Rookie forward Nikola Mirotic summarized his mindset in two simple sentences after leading the Chicago Bulls to a 103-86 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Keep playing. Keep proving.

“Right now, this is my chance to show a little bit of what I can do,” Mirotic said. “I don’t want to stop.”

It looks as if Mirotic might just be getting started.

The 6-foot-10 Montenegro native scored 25 points with nine rebounds off the bench as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak. Mirotic, 24, has averaged 20.8 points in his past 10 games to help the Bulls overcome a slew of injuries to key players such as guard Derrick Rose, guard Jimmy Butler and forward Taj Gibson.

“He’s spectacular,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “He gave us a lot of problems. He’s a threat at the 3-point line, great off the bounce, and great with his cutting game. He’s a heck of a weapon off the bench.”

Forward Mike Dunleavy added 21 points for Chicago, which never trailed after the first quarter. Forward Pau Gasol contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls (41-28).

Forward Solomon Hill scored 13 points to lead Indiana. Center Roy Hibbert added 12 points for the Pacers (30-37), who dropped their third consecutive game after winning the previous seven.

Chicago closed the game on a 17-6 run to snap a two-game losing streak. Center Joakim Noah pulled down 14 rebounds to help the Bulls earn a 52-38 advantage on the glass.

Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said he was most proud of his team’s effort on defense. Chicago limited the Pacers to 39.5 percent shooting (32 of 81) while notching six steals and four blocks.

“I thought the defense and the rebounding got us into the open floor,” Thibodeau said. “We had a bunch of guys step up and play well. It was a good response.”

The Pacers erased a double-digit deficit to pull within three points in the third quarter, but Chicago closed the quarter on a 7-2 run to grab a 76-68 lead entering the final 12 minutes. Solomon Hill kept the Pacers within reach by scoring 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting during the third quarter.

Indiana forward David West pointed to defensive lapses as the reason he and his teammates could not overtake the Bulls. Chicago outscored Indiana 11-2 in second-chance points.

Breakdowns on defense had become a disturbing trend, West said. The Pacers lost back-to-back home games against Boston and Toronto before falling short to Chicago.

“We are out of rhythm,” West said. “We have not been able to set our defense these last three games. We cannot get our feet set under these three teams, and we’ve not been able to control the defense. We’ve just not been getting our base.”

The Bulls established a 51-41 halftime lead after leading by as many as 14 points during the second quarter. Dunleavy made five of seven shots from beyond the arc to finish the half with 19 points, and Mirotic provided a defensive highlight when he stole a pass from Pacers center Ian Mahinmi and dribbled the length of the court for a fast-break slam dunk.

Chicago led 24-22 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter that included two ties and five lead changes. Pacers guard C.J. Miles hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to punctuate a 9-2 run that put Indiana on top 15-13, but Bulls guard Aaron Brooks answered with a pair of layups.

“We had some mental lapses early, left 3-point shooters (open) and let them get going,” Vogel said. “We’ve got some guys that are a little bit out of sync offensively. We’ve just got to figure that out.”

Meanwhile, the Bulls hoped that the win would mark the beginning of a late-season surge.

“We understand we have 13 games left,” Gasol said. “The playoffs are around the corner. Every game has huge meaning. We’ve just got to approach it mentally and physically ready.”

NOTES: Bulls G Jimmy Butler (elbow) and F Taj Gibson (ankle) did not play, but both could be back late this week or early next week. Butler and Gibson took part in a full practice Tuesday for the first time since their injuries. ... Pacers F Paul George remained inactive as he continues to recover from a broken right leg. George returned to practice in late February, but his status is uncertain for the rest of the season. ... Bulls G Derrick Rose (knee) missed his 12th consecutive game. Rose has taken part in some non-contact drills during practice, which coach Tom Thibodeau described as “a good step.” ... Indiana coach Frank Vogel has used 14 starting lineups this season.