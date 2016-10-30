Bulls running with Rondo in win over Pacers

CHICAGO -- When the Chicago Bulls brought in veteran guard Rajon Rondo over the offseason, coach Fred Hoiberg knew that when Rondo spoke, his teammates would certainly listen.

Rondo's message to his teammates has been simple: If they're willing to run with him, he will find them.

So far, the Bulls have been more than willing to oblige.

Rondo had 13 assists and Doug McDermott scored 23 points off the bench and was one of six Bulls' players to reach double figures in a 118-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at the United Center.

McDermott was 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range to pace the Bulls (2-0), who had four of their five starters reach double figures. Jimmy Butler had 16 points for Chicago to go along with 14 by Dwyane Wade and 12 each by Robin Lopez and Taj Gibson.

Yet, as balanced as the scoring was, Rondo became the Bulls' biggest distributor.

"Who doesn't want the ball? Everyone wants the ball -- everyone wants to score," Rondo said.

All told 11 Bulls' players scored as Chicago led by as many as 29 points. Chicago's starters set the tone early on, but the Bulls' reserves -- headlined by McDermott -- didn't miss a beat. McDermott and fellow guard Isaiah Canaan connected on eight of the Bulls' nine 3-point field goals.

"I just came in and tried to be aggressive," McDermott said. "I think our bench unit as a whole just had a lot more energy and we just fed off that start the starting unit had."

The Pacers (1-2) simply had no answer. Paul George and Myles Turner each had 20 points for the Pacers, who also got 11 points apiece from Joe Young and Glenn Robinson III. Thaddeus Young also reached double figures for the Pacers with 10 points.

But playing their second game in two nights, Chicago's fast start and a 23-4 run in the second quarter did the Pacers in. The Pacers were also without injured guards Rodney Stuckey and Aaron Brooks.

"Our legs were tired," George said. "In the third (quarter), I looked at the score, looked at the guys and said, 'we can get back into this'. But they kicked our butt."

Chicago ran at the pace it wanted to while not allowing the Pacers' many second-chance opportunities. Led by Rondo, who orchestrated the up-tempo style, the Bulls never relented.

"They got fast breaks tonight off our shots," Pacers coach Nate McMillen said. "That did not help."

While on the run, the Bulls displayed an unselfish style that Hoiberg begged for in his first year with the team last season. But after adding a pair of veteran leads in Rondo and Wade, Hoiberg has gotten the results he believed could come.

Granted, it's only two games in, but Hoiberg said after Saturday's win that if the Bulls could continue to play the way they have early this season, good things could happen.

"I loved our intensity out of the gate," Hoiberg said. "We are a team that started fast in our first two games. This team can really get down the floor and I loved that.

"Our pace was as good as I've seen."

But now the Bulls must replicate that success on the road with upcoming games against Brooklyn and Boston. The challenge will not only come with continuing to flourish on the run as they have thus far, but to do it in an unfriendly environment.

"It's good to see this early in the season," Wade said. "We have the format to how we need to play. It is about making sure we get to that (style of) game more times than not throughout the year."

NOTES: Pacers' G Rodney Stuckey (strained right hamstring) did not play Saturday and will undergo an MRI exam on Monday, coach Nate McMillen said. "We'll get a better idea of what's going on with him," McMillen said. Stuckey left Indiana's game against Brooklyn in the first quarter Friday night after crashing to the floor on a shot attempt. ... Pacers G Aaron Brooks (sore right knee) missed his second straight game. Brooks was a game-time decision and warmed up but was downgraded from questionable after meeting with team trainers before tip-off. ... Newly acquired Bulls G R.J. Hunter was inactiveon Saturday night. G Jerian Grant, who had his third-year contract option exercised by Chicago on Friday was also inactive. ... Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said he is not yet certain whether any of his players will join the Bulls' NBA Development League franchise, which begins play this fall.