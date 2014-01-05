Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers look to maintain their recent dominance of the Cleveland Cavaliers when the teams meet Sunday night in Cleveland. Including a 91-76 victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday, the Pacers have taken eight straight meetings and 14 of the last 15. Indiana improved to 16-1 at home with a 99-82 win over New Orleans on Saturday, using 24 points and 10 rebounds from Paul George to bounce back from a rare double-digit loss three days earlier in Toronto.

Cleveland lost for the ninth time in 11 games Saturday night in Brooklyn as it played its second straight without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. Dion Waiters scored 26 points off the bench for a Cavaliers squad that accomplished little on the interior, shooting just 33.3 percent inside the 3-point line. After an admirable showing in his first start in place of Irving, veteran point guard Jarrett Jack had just two points on 1-of-8 shooting.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE PACERS (26-6): Indiana has given every indication it is in it for the long haul, but if Danny Granger can stay healthy and productive the chances of a title run will increase dramatically. The oft-injured forward is averaging 12 points in 21 minutes over his last three games, settling in as a quality reserve scoring option. Included in that little surge is a 12-point, four-rebound, two-steal effort in just 19 minutes against Cleveland earlier in the week.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (11-22): Cleveland has been one of the poorer offensive teams all season and is predictably struggling even more without Irving, who is sidelined due to a bruised left knee. The Cavaliers are shooting 35.4 percent from the floor while averaging 84.5 points in two games without their leading scorer, one of which included an overtime period. Irving did not travel with the team to Brooklyn but remains day-to-day.

1. Indiana has won by an average of 13.3 points during its eight-game winning streak vs. Cleveland.

2. The Cavaliers are 9-7 at home, which is tied for fourth-best in the Eastern Conference.

3. Pacers C Roy Hibbert had 19 points and five blocked shots in the win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Pacers 99, Cavaliers 91