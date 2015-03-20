Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers

(Updated: INSERTS LeBron James has an illness and missed game-day shootaround in Game Notebook)

The Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to notch their 15th consecutive home win when the Indiana Pacers visit on Friday. Cleveland’s home success has helped it rise to second place in the Eastern Conference and there are three teams within close range of the Cavaliers – Toronto, Chicago and Washington. The Pacers are wobbling with three consecutive losses and are tied for eighth place with the Boston Celtics with 15 games remaining.

Cleveland posted a 117-92 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and it marked the club’s eighth win by 25 or more points, tying the 1988-89 Cavaliers for most such wins in franchise history. Beating the Pacers hasn’t been easy this season as Indiana has taken two of three from Cleveland with both Cavaliers’ losses coming in February. The Pacers are looking to regain their stride after their skid continued with Wednesday’s 103-86 loss to the Bulls.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (Indiana), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE PACERS (30-37): Indiana won seven straight games before the current losing streak and power forward David West has seen some issues. “It’s just that we are out of rhythm,” West told reporters. “Defensively, we have not been able to set our defense these last three games. We cannot get our feet set and we’ve not been able to control the defense.” Point guard George Hill is expected to be fine for the contest despite suffering a minor back injury during the loss to the Bulls.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (44-26): Power forward Kevin Love has experienced some tough times in his first season in Cleveland but one of his better efforts of the season came against the Pacers when he had 28 points and 10 rebounds on Nov. 29. Love recently took two games off to rest – he strongly says it had nothing to do with his back – and he returned against Brooklyn with 10 points and 11 rebounds. “I think everyone is focused on their health,” Love told reporters. “Always want to have a full roster come playoff time and this is my first experience going through it, so I think everybody wants to be healthy and rested.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland SF LeBron James missed the last matchup with the Pacers due to a back injury and is battling an illness and missed the game-day shootaround.

2. Cavaliers SG J.R. Smith is 20-of-40 from 3-point range over the past five games.

3. Indiana C Ian Mahinmi (neck) is doubtful after being injured in the loss to the Bulls.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 112, Pacers 104