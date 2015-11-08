Preview: Pacers at Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers have won three straight games after dropping the first three and will get another test to see where they stack up in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Indiana’s turnaround has come largely at the defensive end, though Paul George regaining his All-Star form is helping as well.

The Pacers changed the offense to fit a roster with seven new players this season and are still working out the kinks. “I think I‘m getting more comfortable with the offense,” George told reporters after putting up a season-high 36 points in a win over Miami on Friday. “Tonight, from the tip I got a quick layup and felt good from there on. And then I got rolling in the second half.” The Cavaliers are rolling as well behind their own superstar, LeBron James, who went for 31 points and 13 assists in leading the team to its fifth straight win on Friday. The performance marked the 48th time in his career that James recorded at least 30 points and 10 assists in the same game.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE PACERS (3-3): Indiana’s offense is getting some room to grow thanks to its defense, which is keeping the team in games by allowing an average of 89 points in the last three. “These are the games we like – low scoring, defending well, all guys contributing – if we can continue to do that and then get into the flow of everyone being on the same page, we can be a great team down the stretch,” point guard George Hill told reporters after a 90-87 triumph over the Heat on Friday. George Hill and Jordan Hill have each joined George in double figures in the last three games.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (5-1): James took a knee to the thigh in Friday’s win and continued in the game but expects to be sore over the weekend. ”It’s probably going to be a lot worse (Saturday),“ James told reporters. “So it will probably be around-the-clock treatment to try to get ready for Sunday.” James is surging of late with at least 22 points in four straight games and a pair of double-doubles in that span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers are trying to move above .500 for the first time since winning last season’s opener.

2. Indiana G C.J. Miles (ankle) and G Rodney Stuckey (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday.

3. The teams split four meetings last season, with each protecting home court.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 96, Pacers 88