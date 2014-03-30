Cavaliers 90, Pacers 76: Dion Waiters led a balanced attack with 19 points as host Cleveland strengthened its slim postseason hopes.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Cavaliers, who won for the fourth time in five games to move to within 2 1/2 games of the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Luol Deng had 15 points, Spencer Hawes added 13, Tristan Thompson racked up 12 points and 16 rebounds and Jarrett Jack contributed 11 points and nine assists.

Paul George’s 15 points led the Pacers, who shot just 37.2 percent while seeing their lead over Miami shrink to one game atop the conference standings. David West added 14 points while Lance Stephenson chipped in 11.

The Cavaliers took advantage of Roy Hibbert’s absence after he picked up his fourth foul near the midway point of the third quarter, stretching their lead to double digits on a Hawes 3-pointer and getting consecutive layups from Matthew Dellavedova and Deng and a 3-pointer from Jack to go into the fourth ahead 73-58. Waiters scored five straight points to stretch the lead to 17 early in the final quarter, and Indiana didn’t threaten from there.

The Cavaliers led by as many as nine points early in the second quarter, but Chris Copeland knocked down a 3-pointer and Donald Sloan added a layup out of a Cleveland timeout to bring the Pacers within two. Deng took over from there, racking up five points and two assists during a half-ending 14-2 run that sent the Cavaliers into the break with a 49-36 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cavaliers PF Anderson Varejao left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. ... West was given a flagrant-1 for shoving Hawes near the throat area with just under seven minutes remaining. Hawes picked up a technical for his part in the scuffle. ... George, who went 5-of-13 from the field, shot just over 37 percent in March — by far his worst month of the season.