Cavaliers 101, Pacers 97

CLEVELAND – Kevin Love scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, including two big baskets in the game’s final minute, and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games with a 101-97 victory Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Cavs forward LeBron James had 29 points, six rebounds and four assists, while forward Tristan Thompson had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Cleveland hasn’t lost since opening night in Chicago at the buzzer.

Forward Paul George scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pacers, while Monta Ellis scored 25 points and Jordan Hill grabbed 11 rebounds. The Pacers had their own three-game winning streak snapped.

The Cavs extended their lead to 97-92 on a basket by Love, who spun away from Lavoy Allen as James zipped him a pass under the basket with 27 seconds left. George quickly countered with a 3-pointer, but the Cavs broke the Pacers’ press coming out of a timeout and the ball ended up in Love’s hands for the uncontested dunk, clinching the game and Love’s finest night of the season. He also had three blocks and two assists.

James has said at various points already this season that Love will be the focal point of the Cavs’ offense this season. He certainly was Sunday, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter. He and James combined for 18 of Cleveland’s 27 points in the fourth.

This was the first meeting between George and James since the 2014 Eastern Conference finals, which James’ Miami Heat won in six games. George missed nearly all of last season with a broken leg.

NOTES: The bulk of the game’s second half was officiated with just two referees. Crew chief Joe Crawford had to exit in the third quarter because his right knee locked up and he was unable to run. … The Pacers entered are nine wins shy of 2,000 in franchise history. They are 1991-1909 in 49 seasons (9 ABA, 40 NBA) and finished with a .500 record or better 27 times. ... Cavs G J.R. Smith missed his third straight game with a knee injury. G/F Richard Jefferson started in his place for the second time.