Cavaliers 100, Pacers 96

CLEVELAND -- Center Tristan Thompson gave the Cavs the lead in the final minute and then preserved it with a big block in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 100-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night to stop a two-game losing streak.

Thompson, who was pulled from the starting lineup prior to the game, replaced Kevin Love in the final minute for defensive purposes. Then he scored the go-ahead basket off a LeBron James drive to give the Cavaliers a 96-94 lead with 39 seconds left.

His block at the rim of guard’s George Hill’s drive preserved the victory after the Cavs had lost three of their last four.

James scored 33 points, but just two in the fourth quarter. Guard Kyrie Irving had 22 points and six assists, including four free throws in the final eight seconds to clinch the win. Love had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Guard Monta Ellis scored 28 points for the Pacers, while forward Paul George had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

A 3-pointer from George with 4:46 left appeared to tie the game at 89, but officials waived off the basket during the next stoppage in play. Officials ruled with 2:27 left that George’s basket came after the shot-clock expired, trimming a four-point Pacers lead to just 90-89. James quickly gave the Cavs the lead coming out of the timeout with a basket off the inbounds pass.

NOTES: Pacers G/F C.J. Miles remained in Indianapolis and missed his fifth game with a strained left calf. He could rejoin the team Wednesday in Milwaukee. ... F Paul George ripped his teammates for not having any toughness after Sunday’s home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. “We didn’t play tough (Sunday) but I feel like we have a tough basketball team,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said Monday. ... Cavs C Timofey Mozgov replaced Tristan Thompson in the starting lineup Monday despite Thompson shooting 14 of 15 in two prior games against the Pacers. Coach Ty Lue said he wanted Thompson’s energy coming off the bench. ... Cavs G Mo Williams is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left knee injury. Williams visited with Dr. James Andrews last week.