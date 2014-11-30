Love leads Cavaliers to third straight win

CLEVELAND -- While Anderson Varejao rested his sore ribs, Kevin Love became a focal point of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense, and Love responded with his biggest offensive night of the season. It was his work at the other end of the floor, however, that drew the highest praise from his coach.

Love scored a season-high 28 points and added 10 rebounds as Cleveland won its third straight with a 109-97 victory Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers, but coach David Blatt was even more excited about Love’s defense.

“I think Kevin Love is playing the best defense of his career,” Blatt said. “He’s doing a good job buying into the system and the principles.”

Love scored 16 points in the first quarter -- he hadn’t scored that many in half of the team’s first 14 games -- and handled the ball more and seemed to be more involved in the Cavs’ pick-and-roll game.

The Cavs are getting players not typically known for their defense to become team defenders. Along with Love, point guard Kyrie Irving had 10 defensive rebounds and three blocks as the Cavs raced out to an early 27-8 lead and limited the Pacers to 39 percent shooting on the night.

“I’ve never been known for (defense) in my career,” Love said. “Being a lockdown defender is something I know I’ll never be, but as far as being a team defender, being in the right spots, being physical and doing those things, I can do a lot better at that.”

The Cavs ran out to a 27-8 lead in the first quarter behind Love’s outburst, although the highlight was forward LeBron James’ no-look pass to Irving. After receiving a pass from guard Shawn Marion, James hollered and motioned to Marion as if he wanted him to move to a different spot. With all the attention on Marion, James zipped a no-look pass to Irving, who was standing just a few feet from Marion, for the basket.

Still, the Pacers eliminated most of the massive deficit by halftime. They never took the lead but pulled within 50-49 in the final minute of the second quarter, forcing the Cavs to start over in the second half.

The lead was back to double figures for good by the middle of the third quarter and the Cavs led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

“They’re just tough, man,” Pacers forward David West said. “They spread you out and they’ve got a bunch of ways they can attack you. They had us on our heels.”

West had 14 points and six rebounds in his second game back from an ankle injury and Solomon Hill scored 13 points for the Pacers, who were missing Roy Hibbert and George Hill.

“We’re a work in progress right now because we’ve had injuries,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “We’re getting some guys back and some guys are still out. George Hill and Roy Hibbert are big difference makers on this team. But our guys are scratching, clawing and trying to squeeze out as many wins as we can during this time while we’re banged up.”

Irving had 24 points and five assists to go with his 10 rebounds and James had 19 points and seven assists for the Cavs (8-7), who moved above .500 for the second time this season. Tristan Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in his first start in place of Varejao.

Love has struggled to find his rhythm during the first month in a new system, but all of that changed for at least one night. Love has acknowledged it has been difficult finding his role, but Blatt hasn’t been concerned about his third star fitting in.

“Kevin is such a good basketball player that when he’s in the flow as he was today you’re going to see games like that,” Blatt said. “He got a lot of touches and a lot of good looks and made a lot of basketball plays. He was terrific. No doubt.”

NOTES: The Pacers entered the game having won 15 of their last 17 against the Cavs. ... Injuries have obviously been a huge problem this year for the Pacers. They missed just 69 games to injuries all last season. They surpassed that total just 14 games into this season. The Cavs are starting to get a little healthier, however, with Friday’s return of both David West and C.J. Watson. ... The Cavaliers contemplated lineup changes, but coach David Blatt shuffled his rotation a bit and is content to keep Shawn Marion as his starting SG. “Shawn has picked it up from an activity standpoint,” Blatt said. “Right now, we’re pretty happy with the lineup we’ve got.” ... The Cavs began the night outscoring their last two opponents by an average score of 110-81.