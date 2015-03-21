Cavaliers clinch playoff spot with win over Pacers

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers turned one of guard Kyrie Irving’s most forgettable nights into a lasting memory. Irving may have struggled through a terrible 4 of 16 shooting night, but he and forward Kevin Love are headed to the NBA playoffs for the first time in their lives.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James fought a head cold to score 11 straight points in the fourth quarter and 13 of 15 for Cleveland, which fended off the pesky Indiana Pacers 95-92 on Friday night to clinch their first playoff berth since 2010 -- James’ final year in Cleveland before departing for Miami.

“It feels amazing,” Irving said of his first trip to the postseason. “It’s an exciting moment. ... I can’t wait for them.”

James was sick enough to miss the team’s morning shoot-around, leaving him a game-time decision. He played through it to finish with 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists on a night the Cavaliers needed all of it to fend off a potential future playoff opponent.

Indiana began the night tied with the Boston Celtics for the final playoff spot in the East and a first-round series between the Cavaliers and Pacers remains entirely possible. The Pacers have already beaten the Cavaliers twice and were trying to become just the second team (joining the Atlanta Hawks) to beat them three times this season. Instead, Cleveland ran its home winning streak to 15 games while maintaining its hold on second place in the East.

In the process, the Cavaliers are headed to the playoffs in coach David Blatt’s first year in charge. Of course, the landscape changed drastically for him when James returned to Cleveland and the team traded for Love.

“That was the first goal when I signed on,” Blatt said. “Before we got the rest of the guys.”

The Cavaliers led 93-92 when Pacers guard George Hill missed a 3-pointer in the final minute, but a sloppy possession in the closing seconds left James forcing a deep 3-pointer just to beat the shot clock. James missed, but guard Iman Shumpert chased down the rebound and guard J.R. Smith made both free throws after the Pacers were forced to foul.

The Pacers had one second left on the clock to tie the game, but struggled to inbound the ball and guard C.J. Miles was forced to rush a shot at the buzzer that missed everything.

“I liked the way we played. I liked the way we guarded. I liked the way we shared the basketball and I liked our competitive spirit,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “Just got undone by a great performance by the best player in the game.”

Love had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Irving scored 13 points despite struggling through a 4 of 16 shooting night for the Cavaliers. Guard Matthew Dellavedova scored 11 points, including a pair of big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Irving has the two highest scoring games this season and is the only player in the league to score at least 50 points twice thus far, but his shot wasn’t falling Friday.

“I‘m just happy this is a team sport,” Irving said. “In golf if I was by myself I probably would have broken about five clubs.”

Hill scored 24 points for the Pacers, including 14 in the third quarter when they erased an 11-point deficit. Center Roy Hibbert had 20 points and eight rebounds, while forward David West left early in the third quarter and did not return. West sprinted off the court toward the locker room during a timeout and the team said he was ill. Forward Luis Scola played 31 minutes in his place and finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite the loss, the Pacers left Quicken Loans Arena feeling good about the way they pushed one of the best teams in the league to the final seconds yet again.

“This was going to be a great win for us,” Scola said. “If we play this way, we’re going to win a lot of games and we’re going to be in the playoffs.”

NOTES: The Pacers said they will provide an official update on F Paul George on Monday morning after shoot-around, prior to a home game against the Brooklyn Nets. ... As the Pacers continue to fight for their playoff lives, coach Frank Vogel conceded he probably watches the standings too much. “I do a lot of it, probably more than I should,” he said. “I watch SportsCenter every day so I know what all the teams are doing, I know how close we are. I watch a lot.” ... C Anderson Varejao believes he is slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon and expects to be ready for the start of next season. ... F Kevin Love said he is happy with how his body has responded since taking two games off to rest. “I‘m happy with how my body’s feeling right now after taking those couple games off that Coach wanted me to take,” he said.