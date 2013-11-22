Preview: Pacers at Celtics

There’s a new MVP candidate in the NBA, and his case gets stronger with each passing game. Indiana small forward Paul George looks to pad his already impressive resume Friday night as the league-best Pacers visit the woeful Boston Celtics. George was sensational two nights earlier, scoring nine of his season-best 35 points in overtime as the Pacers roared back to stun the New York Knicks 103-96, improving their record to 10-1.

Containing George will be a challenging task for the Celtics, who come in on a five-game losing skid following a 104-93 defeat Wednesday at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. What may be of greater concern, however, is how Boston’s rag-tag offense will fare against a suffocating Indiana defense. Boston averages just over 93 points per night - the fewest in the Atlantic Division - and the well may get even drier against a Pacers unit surrendering a league-low 87.2 points per game.

ABOUT THE PACERS (10-1): George’s coming-out party is in full force, and Wednesday’s shocking win at Madison Square Garden was just the latest chapter. The fourth-year small forward ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring at 24.4 points per game, and admitted after his sensational overtime that the old Paul George may have approached things differently. “Last year, I would’ve deferred,” he told the Indianapolis Star. “I would’ve looked to someone else to take this role. This year, this time around, I‘m going to be more aggressive. I‘m more confident with myself.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (4-9): Gerald Wallace isn’t happy with losing - and he’s not all that pleased about the league’s decision to fine him following Tuesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. Wallace used profanity during a post-game interview, and was docked $10,000 as a result. “They read to me what I said,” he told the Boston Globe. “And then just told me, ‘OK then, well, we understand you’re having a rough season. Hope your season gets better,’ and hung up the phone. They said something about the league was, I don’t know, family friendly. I said ‘OK.’ ”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston has won four straight meetings, holding Indiana to fewer than 79 points per game in that span.

2. George averages 10.9 points on 33.7-percent shooting in eight career games vs. the Celtics.

3. Boston has scored more than 100 points just twice in its first 13 games.

PREDICTION: Pacers 94, Celtics 78