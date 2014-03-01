Preview: Pacers at Celtics

The Boston Celtics are a battered squad as they attempt to upset the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Boston will be without forwards Gerald Wallace (knee) and Kelly Olynyk (toe) and guard Avery Bradley (ankle) against the Pacers but is expected to get forward Jared Sullinger (concussion) back after a three-game absence. Indiana has won three consecutive games and possesses a two-game lead over the Miami Heat in the East.

The Pacers will likely be without point guard George Hill after he suffered a shoulder injury in Thursday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana is 11-1 against Atlantic Division foes this season, including two easy wins over the Celtics. Boston halted a five-game losing streak by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 115-104 as guard Jerryd Bayless scored a season-best 29 points in his first start with the team. Bayless is averaging 9.3 points in 21 games since being acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE PACERS (44-13): Forward Evan Turner is transitioning from key player in Philadelphia to key reserve in Indiana and averaged 10.5 points and six rebounds in his first two games. He scored 13 points in 26 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers in his debut with the Pacers but struggled to eight points on 2-of-10 in 20 minutes against the Bucks. Turner averaged 34.9 minutes with Philadelphia and he will only occasionally reach that level with the much-more talented Pacers. He averaged 17.4 points for the 76ers, more than four points better than his previous season high.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (20-39): Boston announced Friday that Wallace needs surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury that is expected to end his season. The 31-year-old forward underwent an MRI exam on Thursday after the knee swelled up after Wednesday’s game against the Hawks. “I feel bad for him,” coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “I told you many times – Gerald’s a warrior. He plays through anything and everything. Literally, anything and everything is what we’re learning. The next step for him will be determined in the next couple of days but obviously we want to prioritize his health.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana’s two wins against Boston this season are by an average of 21 points.

2. Celtics PG Rajon Rondo had 22 points and 11 assists against the Hawks for his second straight double-double and fifth in 14 games since returning from major knee surgery.

3. Pacers C Roy Hibbert had 24 points and 12 rebounds against the Bucks for his 14th double-double of the season.

PREDICTION: Pacers 94, Celtics 83