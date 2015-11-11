Preview: Pacers at Celtics

The Boston Celtics left Indiana last week on a sour note, having lost three straight and searching for a spark, but they have authored a quick turnaround. The Celtics seek their third consecutive win when they meet the Pacers for the second straight Wednesday, this time at home.

Two nights after dropping that two-point decision at Indiana, Boston pounded Washington by 20 points at home and then went on the road Tuesday to paste Milwaukee 99-83, snapping the Bucks’ four-game winning streak. Isaiah Thomas led six players in double figures with 20 points for the Celtics, who have forced 42 turnovers in the back-to-back wins. Including last week’s triumph over Boston, the Pacers have taken four of their last five to even their record for the first time this season. Paul George scored 27 points in a 97-84 win over Orlando on Monday and is averaging 30.3 points and 9.3 rebounds over a four-game hot streak.

ABOUT THE PACERS (4-4): George’s recent production has been obvious, while off the bench Chase Budinger has quietly become more of a factor. Acquired this offseason in a trade with Minnesota, Budinger has hit 3-of-5 3-pointers over his last two games and had all six of his points (on two 3-pointers) and both of his assists in the fourth quarter Monday night, sparking the push that put the Pacers over the top. “Coach actually called some plays for me in timeouts,” Budinger told reporters. “Got me coming off screens and got me moving to put myself in an aggressive mode.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (3-3): Boston’s turnaround can almost directly be tied to increased contributions from reserve guard Evan Turner, who stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals against Milwaukee. “Everyone concentrates on what people can’t do. He can do a lot of things well,” coach Brad Stevens told reporters of Turner. The one-time Pacer is averaging 14.5 points on 52.4 percent shooting during the two-game winning streak, compared to 6.3 points on 33.3 percent in the team’s 1-3 start.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics PG Avery Bradley left the Milwaukee game with a bruised lower left leg.

2. Boston C Kelly Olynyk has scored 30 points while shooting 12-of-19 over the last two games after missing all five of his shots in a scoreless showing at Indiana last week.

3. George had 27 points and eight rebounds in his last trip to Boston two seasons ago.

PREDICTION: Celtics 104, Pacers 101