Preview: Pacers at Celtics

Following a woeful road trip, the Boston Celtics will try to right the ship at home when they host Indiana on Wednesday. The Celtics have dropped a season-high four straight games and six of their last seven after falling 120-114 in New York on Tuesday.

Isaiah Thomas had 34 points to lead a solid offensive effort, but Boston could not slow down the Knicks, even after they lost superstar Carmelo Anthony to a sprained ankle in the third quarter. To make matters worse, the Celtics are 0-2 against the Pacers this season, including an 11-point setback in the previous meeting at Boston. Indiana has won three of its last four after posting a 116-97 victory over Phoenix on Tuesday. Paul George, George Hill and C.J. Miles combined for 60 points and the Pacers shot 51.9 percent to claim one of only two home games in a span of 23 days.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Indiana, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE PACERS (22-16): Indiana’s last five losses have come by four points or fewer and the squad has recently talked about those games - some of which have involved late-game mistakes - as missed opportunities. That was not the case Tuesday against the Suns, who were outscored 36-21 in the fourth quarter by the Pacers and saw Monta Ellis record 14 points after halftime against them. George had 26 points and 10 rebounds in each of the wins over Boston earlier this season.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (19-19): Some of Boston’s swoon can be tied to a difficult stretch for guard Avery Bradley, who was the squad’s most consistent performer and its best 3-point shooter early in the season. After sitting out three straight games with a hip contusion, Bradley has missed all six of his 3-point tries while recording a total of one assist and five turnovers in his last two contests. The sixth-year pro, who scored 21 points in his one game against Indiana this season, is 1-of-16 from beyond the arc in a five-game stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Celtics entered Tuesday leading the NBA in turnovers forced (16.5), while the Pacers ranked fourth (16).

2. Pacers C Ian Mahinmi is 22-of-33 from the floor and is averaging 8.6 rebounds during a five-game stretch.

3. Boston is 5-3 in the second half of back-to-backs but one of those three losses came against Indiana at home.

PREDICTION: Celtics 101, Pacers 100