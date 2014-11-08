Celtics 101, Pacers 98: Jared Sullinger scored 11 of his 17 points in the final 10 1/2 minutes and Jeff Green hit two crucial free throws as host Boston held off Indiana and snapped its three-game losing streak. Green added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics, who reached the century mark against Indiana for the first time in 11 games. Unfortunately for Boston, prized rookie Marcus Smart had to be taken off on a stretcher after he suffered an apparent left ankle injury while stepping on Roy Hibbert during a drive to the basket in the third period.

Hibbert had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Indiana, which has lost five straight after an opening-night win over Philadelphia. Chris Copeland scored 17 points in his first start as the Pacers are off to their first 1-5 start since the 1996-97 season while playing without starters David West, George Hill and Paul George.

Sullinger started his barrage with a turnaround jumper in the lane that snapped a 77-77 tie and drained a 3-pointer with 3:33 left that pushed the edge to 97-90. Hibbert hit two free throws with 58 ticks left to pull Indiana within one, but Green converted two free throws with 6.1 seconds remaining after an offensive rebound, Avery Bradley knocked down a pair of free throws with 2.9 left to rebuild a 3-point bulge and Gerald Wallace intercepted the sideline inbounds pass to seal it.

Green knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first half for Boston. Solomon Hill capped a 17-0 run bridging the second and third periods with a 3-pointer and a dunk off a drive right down the lane to turn a 13-point deficit into a 59-55 lead just over two minutes into the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pacers G C.J. Miles, shooting 25.4 percent in the first five games - worst in the NBA among players with at least 50 shots - did not play due to a migraine. … The Celtics committed just 12 turnovers after giving it away 28 times Wednesday against Toronto - their most in one game since 1989. … All five Indiana starters had reached double digits in scoring with four minutes left in the third period.