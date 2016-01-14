Celtics steal one from the Pacers

BOSTON -- Indiana coach Frank Vogel borrowed a football term when talking about how his Pacers gave a game away to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

“All pick sixes, too, that’s uncover-able,” Vogel said after the Celtics used four straight steals to finish with a flourish and end a four-game losing streak with a 103-94 win.

“That was the game,” said Vogel. “Got to give them credit for getting up and pressuring us, and that’s what they do.”

That’s what they did, with four steals in 100 seconds, all converted into baskets that turned the game around.

“That was like a video game,” Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas said after the wild finish. “I’ve definitely seen it on one of those video games I play. That was crazy.”

“I heard the crowd go crazy when we got steals. I was able to get a couple,” said Celtics forward Jae Crowder, who had two of the four steals and finished with 25 points, matching his career high.

Crowder, forward Amir Johnson, guard Marcus Smart and Crowder again all pulled off the heists, and the Celtics also held Indiana scoreless for the final 2:15, finishing on a 12-0 run. While they go down as steals, sloppy offense by the Pacers had as much to do with it as anything.

The Celtics (20-19) blew an 11-point, third-quarter lead and then rallied from four points down late, finishing with the pilfer-fest. They trailed by three when the parade of swipes began.

Boston had three steals in the game before the four in the final 2:40.

“The main thing is we were just hungry for the win,” said Johnson, who had 14 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and six assists. “We got down a couple of games on the road. We definitely wanted this game tonight. I said it out there -- ‘We definitely owe this game to our fans.'”

Asked about Johnson, Boston coach Brad Stevens said, “He’s played like that for two or three weeks. He’s really come on big-time and when we needed him to.”

The Pacers, who had won three of their previous four games, didn’t score for the final 2:15.

Thomas iced the game with a driving lay-in and four free throws, finishing with 28 points. He is averaging 32.3 points in the past three games.

Crowder scored 19 of his 25 in the first half. Guard Avery Bradley contributed 11 points and six assists in the win.

After forward Paul George scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter, center Jordan Hill and guard George Hill combined to score Indiana’s first 10 points of the fourth quarter. George Hill finished with 13 points, and Jordan Hill had 10 points and eight rebounds.

“They were more aggressive and we didn’t play tough enough to get to our spots,” said George, who had a late shot blocked by the much smaller Thomas. “We should have been more physical, getting the ball where we want and executing down the stretch.”

Said Vogel: “We got to be able to finish games but we’ve finished 22 games so it’s not like we haven’t finished any game. Every game you lose you didn’t finish so we got to work on executing in the fourth quarter.”

The Pacers (22-17) were just 5-for-30 from 3-point range, with guard C.J. Miles missing all nine of his long-range shots.

It was a game of runs, with the Pacers opening on an 8-0 spurt but quickly falling behind as the Celtics went on a 22-2 tear.

NOTES: Celtics coach Brad Stevens reinserted F Jared Sullinger into the starting lineup in place of F Kelly Olynyk, who sat out the second half of Tuesday night’s loss in New York because of a coach’s decision. Sullinger had only four points in 20 minutes, while Olynyk came off the bench with 11 points in 15:16. ... Indiana G Rodney Stuckey, who sustained a right foot injury in Tuesday night’s win over the Phoenix Suns, didn’t make the trip. ... Pacers coach Frank Vogel, on Stevens missing a game to visit former Butler player Andrew Smith, who died Tuesday: “He’s just doing the right thing. I would hope that all of us with former players in a situation like that would do the same. Brad’s as high character a guy as you’re ever going to meet. So it’s not surprising.” The Celtics observed a pregame moment of silence for Smith.