Preview: Pacers at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have put aside their first two-game skid of the season and look to knock off the Indiana Pacers for the second time in eight days on Wednesday. The Clippers rolled to a 113-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday in a balanced effort. “After losing two games in a row, it feels like we lost 10 in a row,” center DeAndre Jordan told reporters. “Coming back home and being able to win a basketball game and close a team out is always a really good feeling.”

Indiana regained that winning feeling with a convincing 110-91 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday to halt an eight-game losing streak. The Pacers led by as many as 39 points in the first half and held a 60-27 halftime lead in one of their top efforts of the season. “Even though we haven’t been winning, we’ve been trying to play the right way and been trying to come together as a team,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “I was proud of our effort at both ends of the court.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PACERS (8-17): Guard Rodney Stuckey has posted consecutive double-doubles, including 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Lakers. “He was terrific,” Vogel told reporters. “His motor is as good as anybody in the game. Offensively, he really set the tone for us.” Stuckey is averaging 12 rebounds over the last two games – raising his season average to 3.8 – and said after the contest that he will continue to place a focus on working on the glass.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (17-7): Forward Blake Griffin is only 25 years old but he moved into fifth-place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list during the win over Detroit. Griffin (7,122) moved past Danny Manning (7,120) with his 18-point outing and coach Doc Rivers was flabbergasted that Griffin is already fifth. “That says a lot,” Rivers told reporters. “It says Blake is a great player, No. 1. It’s amazing he’s fifth at 25 and he missed one year. When you think about that, that’s remarkable.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles recorded a 103-96 road win over the Pacers last Wednesday behind Chris Paul’s 17 points and 15 assists.

2. Indiana SG C.J. Miles posted season highs of 30 points and seven 3-point baskets in last week’s game against the Clippers.

3. Clippers SG J.J. Redick had his 3-point basket streak end at 29 games, one shy of the club record held by SF Matt Barnes.

PREDICTION: Clippers 108, Pacers 100