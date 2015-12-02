Preview: Pacers at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are finally beginning to turn things around and gain some positive momentum. The Clippers will try to run their winning streak to four in a row when they host Paul George and the red-hot Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Indiana are two of the more surprising teams of the first month-plus of the season for different reasons, with the Pacers outperforming expectations while the Clippers struggle to live up to the championship-contender preseason status. Los Angeles was sitting at 7-8 after Blake Griffin’s 40 points went for naught in a 102-91 loss to the Utah Jazz last Wednesday, but three straight home wins over New Orleans, Minnesota and Portland have the team back over .500. “Guys are trusting each other, executing our defensive game plan,” Griffin told reporters. “Even when we’re not making shots, we’re not letting our offense dictate our defense. That’s always a positive.” Indiana ran its latest winning streak to five in a row by holding off the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and finished November 11-2 for the month, with the only losses coming at Cleveland and at Chicago by a total of five points.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Indiana, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PACERS (11-5): George continued his run of spectacular performances with 39 points on Sunday and averaged 29.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 49.5 percent from 3-point range in November. The former All-Star went 9-of-10 at the free-throw line in the final 1:07 on Sunday after Indiana let a big lead shrink and had no problem stepping up in the moment. “I had the utmost confidence to put this game in my hands,” George told reporters after finishing up his sixth 30-plus point performance of the month.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (10-8): If Los Angeles is to extend its winning streak to four, it may have to do it without point guard Chris Paul. The perennial All-Star left Monday’s game with a rib muscle strain and is considered day-to-day. “Austin (Rivers) and Blake, it’s a combination,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters of who would replace Paul. “They share the ball. Whenever Chris is out, Blake and the point guard do the ball-handling duties. It’s nice when you have a guy like Blake that can do stuff like that.” Griffin is averaging 6.7 assists in the last three games to go along with 23 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers’ next win will be the 2,000th in franchise history (1,999-1,910).

2. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan attempted 34 free throws on Monday and connected on 12.

3. Los Angeles took both meetings last season, though George missed both while recovering from a broken leg.

PREDICTION: Pacers 108, Clippers 95