Preview: Pacers at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies complete an arduous back-to-back against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference when they return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Memphis collapsed late while losing on the road to the Miami Heat on Friday to fall a game behind the seventh-place Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference race. The Pacers defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday and hold a three-game edge over the Heat for the top spot in the East.

The Pacers have won five of their last six games after posting the impressive 91-79 victory over the Bulls. Indiana has seemingly recovered from a season-worst four-game losing streak earlier this month and is once again playing solid basketball. Memphis fell for only the fifth time in its last 18 games when the Heat finished the game with a 14-2 run to overcome a seven-point deficit and record a 91-86 victory. The Grizzlies are only a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the final playoff spot in the West.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE PACERS (51-18): Veteran backup Luis Scola was one of the heroes with a season-best 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the victory over the Bulls, just his third double-digit outing in the last 18 games. The forward was one of six Pacers to score in double figures with Lance Stephenson’s 15 points being the best among the starting five. “In the NBA, a week looks like an eternity so it feels like we haven’t been playing great in a while,” Scola said afterward. “We needed it. We needed the confidence and we also needed the win.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (40-28): Center Marc Gasol sprained his left ankle in the middle of the third quarter against Miami and was sporting a boot afterward. Gasol was slated to be further evaluated on Saturday and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he missed the contest with a five-game road trip looming after Monday’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kosta Koufos will likely move into the starting lineup if Gasol is ruled out against the Pacers.

1. The Pacers have won the last three meetings, including a 95-79 home victory on Nov. 11

2. Indiana C Andrew Bynum (knee) will be sidelined indefinitely. He has played in two games since joining the franchise.

3. Grizzlies F Zach Randolph had 25 points and 14 rebounds against Miami for his 40th double-double of the season.

PREDICTION: Pacers 90, Grizzlies 85