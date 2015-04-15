Preview: Pacers at Grizzlies

The Indiana Pacers are closing in on a playoff spot as they close the regular season by visiting the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Indiana has won six consecutive games and holds a one-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers, who posted a 99-95 double-overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, can claim the No. 8 spot with a victory or a loss by the Nets. Memphis has lost two consecutive games and sits in sixth place in the bunched-up West. Center Marc Gasol criticized the squad’s level of competitiveness in Monday’s 111-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors, and the Grizzlies are definitely limping into the postseason. “I wouldn’t say we aren’t playoff-ready,” power forward Zach Randolph told reporters. “When the playoffs come, we have to do better, even at home.”

ABOUT THE PACERS (38-43): Indiana was tested by the Wizards before surviving in the second OT and avoiding what would have been a catastrophic defeat. “Just all-out heart and determination and will and perseverance and not quitting,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “We got down so many times and had so many opportunities to give in. They just persevered through it.” Shooting guard C.J. Miles scored a game-high 25 points and point guard George Hill narrowly missed a triple-double with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (54-27): Memphis figures to be shorthanded for the regular-season finale with point guard Mike Conley (foot) sitting out for the fourth straight game and swingman Tony Allen (hamstring) slated to miss his ninth consecutive game. Gasol (ankle) and forward Jeff Green (back) are expected to see action barring any setbacks. “It will be difficult to sit people out now knowing all of the other scenarios that can play out,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger told reporters.

1. The Pacers are just 4-9 when playing at Memphis.

2. Pacers G Rodney Stuckey is 6-of-20 shooting over the past two games.

3. PF Zach Randolph had 22 points and 13 rebounds when the Grizzlies defeated Indiana 97-89 on Oct. 30.

PREDICTION: Pacers 93, Grizzlies 88