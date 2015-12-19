Preview: Pacers at Grizzlies

The Indiana Pacers seek their fifth victory in the past six games when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Indiana has won its last three games and moved into second place in the Eastern Conference with a 104-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

The Pacers have regrouped nicely after a three-game skid earlier this month and have allowed fewer than 100 points in four of the past five games. Star forward Paul George contributed 23 points and 10 rebounds against the Nets but also had some sloppy moments and committed seven of the team’s 11 turnovers. Memphis has dropped down to .500 with four losses in its last five games, including Friday’s 97-88 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks. Grizzlies defensive stopper Tony Allen (knee) likely will miss his fifth straight game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE PACERS (16-9): Power forward Jordan Hill has been a valuable cog off the bench and had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win against Brooklyn. Indiana is 5-0 when Hill contributes a double-double and 6-2 when he collects 10 or more rebounds. “When he came here, I knew what to expect out of him,” George said of Hill, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason. “I don’t think he’s been getting enough credit for what he’s been doing.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (14-14): Memphis recently made the move to small-ball by moving power forward Zach Randolph to the bench and the switch isn’t paying immediate dividends. Randolph had just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting against the Mavericks and is averaging 9.3 points in the four games since the move was made. Small forward Matt Barnes averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the first two games after becoming a starter but averaged just nine points (on 6-of-16 shooting) and three rebounds in the last two contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have won the past four meetings, including a 112-103 road win Oct. 29.

2. Memphis PF Jeff Green is 4-of-19 shooting over the past two games.

3. Indiana SG Monta Ellis attempted to play through knee pain Friday and had just two points on 1-of-8 shooting.

PREDICTION: Pacers 103, Grizzlies 98