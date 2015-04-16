Gasol carries Grizzlies past Pacers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- When the night was done, Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol essentially had called his own number and carried his team to having home-court advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

“Thirty-three for 33,” Memphis power forward Zach Randolph said after Gasol had posted a double-double with a career-high 33 points and 13 rebounds as the Grizzlies defeated Indiana 95-83 Wednesday night at FedExForum to prevent the Pacers from claiming the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. “That’s Big Fella.”

Said Memphis coach Dave Joerger: “He just refused to let us fail tonight.”

The Grizzlies (55-27) moved up to the fifth seed in the West and a first-round matchup with the fourth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers. Portland received the higher seed by virtue of winning the Northwest Division, but with a record of 51-31, home-court advantage will belong to Memphis.

“That’s big for us,” said Randolph, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. “That’s what we’ve been working for. But it’s not home-court advantage if we don’t care of business.”

The Pacers (38-44) were unable to handle their business Wednesday night. Just as the Grizzlies knew San Antonio had lost to New Orleans and that opened up a path to the five seed, the Pacers knew Brooklyn had beaten Orlando and that would require winning in Memphis to make the playoffs.

Had the Pacers won, it would have been their seventh victory in a row.

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Grizzlies

“There is no giving up in this team” said guard C.J. Miles, who scored 26 points. “No matter how bad it got or how bad we thought it was going to be, or whatever, people thought that we were going to do, we stayed the course. We kept pushing. We just fell a little short.”

The Pacers led 24-22 after a quarter but the Grizzlies blitzed Indiana 32-17 in the second quarter and led 54-41 at halftime.

The Pacers cut the lead to seven in the third quarter, only for Memphis to carry a 73-61 advantage into the fourth quarter. Indiana sliced the deficit to 81-74 with 6:01 left on two free throws from reserve guard Rodney Stuckey (11 points, four assists) but never pulled closer.

“It seemed like every time we would get a couple of plays, they would get a couple of big plays right back,” Miles said. “We could never break that.”

Memphis forward Jeff Green scored 14 points and backup point guard Nick Calathes had eight points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Reserve center Kosta Koufos added six points and nine rebounds.

But for Gasol, the story wasn’t his points or anyone else‘s. The story was defense.

The Pacers shot just 41 percent from the field (32 of 78) and Memphis shot 47.4 percent (36 of 76). The Grizzlies had a 48-36 rebounding edge and won points in the paint 48-32.

“Our defensive effort was great,” Gasol said. “I wish we’d done that more consistently the last 25 games, but now we start something new.”

Pacers guard George Hill finished with 20 points, six assists and two steals. Indiana forward Paul George left the game in the fourth quarter with a sore left calf. He scored two points in 15 minutes.

For the Pacers, there is a long offseason before something new.

“We didn’t have a full-strength team all year long, but we still had the opportunity to make the playoffs,” George said.

“Certainly, I‘m disappointed,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “They left Marc Gasol in almost the entire first half. He was too much for us tonight, Marc Gasol was.”

Gasol’s double-double was his 20th of the season and his career-high 33 points came on an efficient 13-of-19 from the floor.

But he was already turning the page to Game 1 with the Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

“Portland’s really good,” Gasol said. “Two of their players are All-Stars (LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard) and can score lights-out. We know how challenging they can be.”

NOTES: Indiana won its sixth straight game Tuesday night, defeating Washington 99-95 in double overtime. C Roy Hibbert only scored six points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field but had 12 rebounds and three blocked shots and was still receiving praise from Pacers coach Frank Vogel. “When your shot’s not falling, you gotta find other ways to help your team win and there’s no better example of that concept than what Roy Hibbert did last night. The three hustle plays he made ... we’re not here talking about a chance to make the playoffs tonight without those three plays,” Vogel said. ... Grizzlies PG Mike Conley (right foot sprain) and swingman Tony Allen (left hamstring strain) again sat out Wednesday.