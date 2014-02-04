Preview: Pacers at Hawks

The Indiana Pacers attempt to halt a 12-game regular-season losing streak in Atlanta when they visit the Hawks on Tuesday. Atlanta posted a 97-87 victory on Jan. 8 to continue its longstanding homecourt dominance in the series as the Pacers haven t won on the Hawks  floor since Dec. 22, 2006. Even 28 points and 12 rebounds from All-Star forward Paul George wasn t enough to halt Indiana s skid in last month s visit to Atlanta.

The Pacers routed the Orlando Magic 98-79 on Monday and appear to have rediscovered their strong defensive play. Indiana gave up over 100 points in four of five games before rebounding to allow an average of 87.5 in back-to-back victories over Brooklyn and Orlando. The Hawks have won five of their last seven games after slipping past the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. All-Star forward Paul Millsap had 20 points and 13 rebounds in that outing and has scored 20 or more in seven of the last 10 games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, SportsSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE PACERS (37-10): Indiana received 49 points from its bench in the victory over Orlando with former All-Star forward Danny Granger scoring a season-high 16 of them. Granger has accepted his reserve role after missing all but five games last season due to injuries, an absence that allowed George to emerge as a standout. The output was Granger s best since scoring 20 points against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of a second-round playoff series in 2012. I thought he did a good job of coming out getting shots and getting his looks,  forward David West said afterward. He s getting his legs back under him, his timing s coming and we know that our bench is dangerous. 

ABOUT THE HAWKS (25-21): Starting forward DeMarre Carroll has been a solid contributor and he has scored in double digits in each of his last seven games, the top stretch of his career. Carroll is averaging 15.7 points and shooting 56.9 percent from the field  including 16-of-30 from 3-point range  over the stretch while also playing his trademark strong defense. Carroll had 10 steals over the last three games and is averaging 1.5 thefts along with career-best totals of 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta G/F Korver had 17 points to lead five players in double figures in the January meeting.

2. West tweaked an ankle against Orlando but says he plans to play against the Hawks.

3. Hawks F Mike Scott has scored in double digits in a career-best 11 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 104, Pacers 102