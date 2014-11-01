Preview: Pacers at Hawks

Overlooked in Atlanta in the past by players with flashier games and over-hyped expectations, there is no question that Al Horford is the key to Atlanta making a push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this season. Horford and the Hawks will suit up for a second time this season Saturday when depleted Indiana visits for the home opener. The Hawks, a 109-102 loser to Toronto on Wednesday, are catching the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back after they lost 97-89 to a rough and rugged Memphis squad.Horford, limited to 29 games last season by a torn right pectoral muscle, had 12 points and 13 rebounds in his return. He was averaging career highs of 18.6 points and 57 percent shooting before going down last season. “It’s great to have Al back,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Particularly in the second half, he had a big impact. I think he’s going to continue to improve and get more comfortable offensively.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, SportSouth (Miami)

ABOUT THE PACERS (1-1): Indiana was 17-3 last season in the first game of a back-to-backs but just 10-10 in the second game. Hibbert, the only starter playing right now from a Pacers team that started last season 11-0, had just eight points and eight rebounds against the Grizzlies’ big front line. The real culprit Friday was 18 turnovers. “The turnovers are probably to be expected, but not acceptable,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “We have to do better.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (0-1): Atlanta had won 12 straight at home in the series prior to an 89-85 loss Feb. 4 last season. Atlanta drained 13-of-22 3-pointers against the Raptors, including 6-of-7 by Kyle Korver. The Hawks committed 19 turnovers and were outscored 27-9 at the free-throw line while missing eight times from the stripe.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks’ home-opener will feature a concert by recording artist Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris.

2. Korver has 1,514 3-pointers since entering the NBA in 2003-04 – second most among active players (Jamal Crawford 1,549).

3. Pacers PF Luis Scola, filling in for injured David West, had two points, five turnovers and a plus-minus rating of minus-23 against Memphis.

PREDICTION: Hawks 101, Pacers 93