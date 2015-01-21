Preview: Pacers at Hawks

Atlanta looks to match the longest winning streak in franchise history when it carries a 13-game run into a home matchup with sliding Indiana on Wednesday. The Hawks’ pulled within a victory of tying their 14-game winning streak in 1993-94 with a 93-82 triumph over Detroit on Monday, their 27th win in 29 games overall. Their impressive balance was on display again as Paul Millsap and Mike Scott scored 20 points apiece to lead five players in double figures as Atlanta improved to 17-3 at home.

The Pacers have dropped the first two meetings with the Hawks this season by an average of 13 points and have lost five games in a row overall after a 110-98 setback at Houston on Monday. Reserves C.J. Miles and Donald Sloan combined for 40 points while Indiana’s starters had a total of 45 while shooting 1-of-10 from 3-point range as the Pacers fell to 0-2 on their season-high five-game road trip. Guard George Hill (14.2 scoring average) missed his 10th straight game with a groin strain but is expected to return during the trip, perhaps in time for Wednesday’s contest.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE PACERS (15-28): After some struggles cut his playing time in December, Sloan has been given an opportunity with Hill’s injury and is showcasing some very efficient basketball of late. He was 7-of-11 from the floor and had six assists in 24 minutes against the Rockets and is shooting 62.1 percent while handing out 20 assists against six turnovers over a four-game stretch. Center Ian Mahinmi has also helped to fortify a solid bench since returning from a foot injury earlier this month and hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds against Houston.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (34-8): Atlanta’s surge has allowed it to open a five-game lead in the Eastern Conference standings as it passes the halfway mark of the season and there is an opportunity to create even more separation in the coming days. The win over Detroit opened a seven-game homestand that pits the Hawks against five teams with losing records. Including the win over the Pistons, Atlanta is now a combined 9-0 against the seven opponents on the homestand.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks F Al Horford has made 80.5 percent of his shots over the last four games while also producing 26 assists against four turnovers.

2. Atlanta has the fourth-best turnover differential (-2.0) while Indiana’s is fourth-worst (+1.8).

3. Atlanta has held a double-digit lead at some point in 13 straight games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 104, Pacers 94