Preview: Pacers at Hawks

The up-and-down Atlanta Hawks are on an upswing at the moment and hope to make it last awhile. The Hawks will try to push their winning streak to three when they host another team struggling to find some consistency in the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Atlanta’s two wins come on the heels of a three-game slide that included a 111-92 loss at Indiana on Jan. 28. The Hawks looked a lot like the team that finished first in the Eastern Conference last season in the last two contests, especially during a 124-86 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday that saw eight players score in double figures. The Pacers had dropped six of seven before beating Atlanta in that Jan. 28 meeting, which kicked off a stretch of three wins in the last four games. The lone loss in that span came in overtime against the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana bounced back by opening their two-game road trip with a 114-100 win at Brooklyn on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Indiana, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE PACERS (26-23): Indiana’s inconsistencies in the win column have something to do with their inconsistencies shooting from the outside, and C.J. Miles gave the team a nice boost on Wednesday. The veteran small forward started the season hot but had not reached 20 points since before Christmas and was held to single digits in seven straight prior to breaking out for 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting against the Nets. “That’s who he is, he goes in and out,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters of Miles. “He slumps at times but it usually comes back around, and when he gets going, he’s pretty unstoppable. He had a great performance.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (29-22): Atlanta has its own streaky shooter in guard Kyle Korver, who is shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range after draining 45.7 percent or better in each of his first three seasons with Atlanta. Korver followed up a scoreless performance at Miami on Sunday by burying 4-of-7 from beyond the arc on Monday but did not get much of a chance to find a rhythm in 19 minutes at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The veteran is 3-of-18 from the field in two games against Indiana this season, including 1-of-15 from 3-point range.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pacers C Ian Mahinmi (back) sat out his third straight game on Wednesday and is questionable for Friday.

2. Hawks C Tiago Splitter (hip) sat out the last two games and remains day-to-day.

3. Atlanta took all three meetings last season but Indiana took the first two in 2015-16 – both at home.

PREDICTION: Pacers 102, Hawks 101