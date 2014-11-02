Hawks top Pacers in home opener

ATLANTA -- Trying to distance themselves from an ugly offseason, the Atlanta Hawks brought out all the stops in Saturday’s home opener and treated fans to an energetic 102-92 win over the Indiana Pacers at Philips Arena.

Forward Al Horford scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer and key hustle basket in the fourth quarter that helped the Hawks fend off the banged-up Pacers’ last challenge. Point guard Jeff Teague led all scorers with 25 points to lead Atlanta to a relatively easy victory in a battle of two teams coming off rocky offseasons.

Hip-hop artist T.I. performed, and former president Jimmy Carter was in attendance. Atlanta showed off its new 3-D projection system, transforming a brand-new floor at Philips into a giant video screen. It was a good start for the Hawks, after an ugly few months.

Over the summer, Atlanta co-owner Bruce Levenson and general manager Danny Ferry both made racially insensitive remarks that were made public. Levenson is attempting to sell his portion of the team. Ferry remains on a leave of absence.

“It’s great to play at home and play in front of a crowd like we had tonight,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “That really helps us and our guys appreciate it. Hopefully, we can continue to build on that.”

The Pacers’ offseason saw All-Star forward Paul George suffer a broken leg in a scrimmage with USA basketball and free-agent forward Lance Stephenson sign with the Charlotte Hornets. Forward David West and guards George Hill and C.J. Watson also were injured leading up to the season and have yet to play.

Indiana center Roy Hibbert was the only starter for the Pacers who also started Game 7 of last season’s first-round playoff series between the teams. Indiana won that series, 4-3, but didn’t look anything like that unit on Saturday.

Without a bevy of core players, the Pacers (1-2) fell behind by as many as 17 in the first half. They closed the second quarter on a 12-3 run, though, and trailed just 51-44 at halftime.

“It’s a part of sports,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “Injuries are a part of sports; offseason changes are a part of sports. I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. I look at the guys that we have and figure out how to go out there and win the game.”

The Hawks led 70-63 entering the fourth quarter, but struggled to put away the Pacers. Forward Chris Copeland hit a 3-pointer to cut the Hawks’ lead to four, but Teague hit back-to-back jumpers and added a pair of free throws to end the Pacers’ comeback.

“It’s big just to get a win,” Teague said. “We had a fantastic time out there. We’re just happy to get one under our belt.”

Horford, who missed the majority of last season with a torn pectoral muscle, admitted that he got a little winded, but he still managed to come up big in the fourth quarter. He fought off two defenders under the basket to come up with an offensive rebound and hit the putback to put the Hawks up 10 with 2:42 to play.

“In the third, I was looking at the bench. It got me a little bit,” Horford said. “But in the fourth, I kind of got a second wind and started feeling better.”

Forward Paul Millsap added 13 points for the Hawks, forward DeMarre Carroll finished with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Copeland came off the bench to lead the Pacers with 23 points.

“We need people to score the ball, and that’s what Cope does,” Vogel said.

Hibbert and backup point guard Donald Sloan added 14 for Indiana, which trailed the entire game.

“I don’t think we competed the way we needed to from the start like we did the first couple of games,” Sloan said.

NOTES: Indiana G Rodney Stuckey re-injured his already gimpy ankle in the first half and did not return. ... Pacers F David West (ankle) and guards George Hill (knee) and C.J. Watson (foot) did not make the trip to Atlanta. ... Hip-hop artist T.I. performed during the Hawks’ home opener, which was a sellout at Philips Arena. ... Saturday’s game marked the debut of the Hawks’ new 3-D projection system that turns the playing surface into a video screen during pregame introductions and select halftime performances. ... Indiana eliminated Atlanta 4-3 in the first round of the last season’s Eastern Conference Playoffs.