Horford sparks Hawks past Pacers

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks needed a spark. Forward Al Horford provided it.

Horford had back-to-back momentum-shifting dunks late in the third quarter and stayed hot in the fourth quarter, fueling the Hawks’ 102-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday at Philips Arena.

Atlanta All-Star forward Paul Millsap had 24 points, and Horford finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He scored seven in the fourth quarter, but it was his pair of dunks late in the third quarter that sparked the Hawks.

Trailing 72-69 late in the third quarter, Horford ripped off back-to-back dunks that flipped the momentum and helped lead the Hawks to their third straight win. On the first jam, Horford pump-faked at the elbow of the free-throw line, took dribble to his right and threw a dunk down a one-handed facial on Indiana center Solomon Hill.

On the second dunk, Horford snuck behind the Pacers’ defense on the next possession, and point guard Dennis Schroder found him for a two-handed jam that gave the Hawks a 73-72 heading into the fourth quarter.

“I think the guys were pretty excited about the dunk,” Horford said. “I felt like that definitely fueled us going into the fourth.”

Schroder hit an early 3-pointer and jumper early in the fourth quarter, and point guard Jeff Teague converted a traditional three-point play that put Atlanta head 81-76 with 6:39 to play.

Indiana guard Paul George led the Pacers with 31 points. The All-Star hit two three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one from the left wing that gave Indiana an 86-84 lead with 4:49 to play.

Horford answered with a jumper with the shot-clock running down and his only 3-pointer of that game to put the Hawks back in front.

“His skill set is pretty unmatched in this league,” George said of Horford “A real big who can spread the floor like that. It’s a tough coverage.”

Indiana guard C.J. Miles came off the bench to score 13 points, including a contested 3-pointer midway through fourth quarter to keep Indiana close. Forward Lavoy Allen scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading the Pacers’ dominating performance on the glass. Indiana out-rebounded the Hawks 52-32, but also turned it over 20 times.

“We’re a good defensive team,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Just because you get a rebound doesn’t mean you’re going to automatically score. You have to try to score against a defensive team again.”

Indiana coach Frank Vogel also downplayed the rebounding margin.

“The rebounding differential is about field-goal percentage,” Vogel said. “You shoot 50 percent, there’s a lot fewer rebounds to get. You shoot 40 percent, there’s a lot more rebounds to get. It happens, but it’s a movement to who we’re getting back to being. We’re going to dominate the defensive glass, and we’re going to pound teams on the other end. We just have to do those things better. We have to guard the 3-point shooting bigs while still protecting the rim, and we have to be tougher on the offensive end.”

The Pacers led 51-50, after a back-and-forth first half that featured seven lead changes. Millsap had 16 points in the first half. Georgia had 14, 12 coming in the first quarter.

Both teams entered February in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. The Hawks (30-22) began the night in third place. The Pacers (26-24) began the night in seventh. Only two games separated the third through seventh place in the conference, heading into the weekend.

“We’re evolving and improving,” Vogel said. “I‘m encouraged about what we’re going to be like in terms of our identity the second half of the season.”

NOTES: Indiana C Ian Mahinmi (lower back) and G Rodney Stuckey (ankle) were inactive. ... Atlanta C Tiago Splitter (hip) was inactive. ... Hawks F Paul Millsap has been named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team as a coach’s selection. ... Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt attended the Hawks’ pregame shoot-around.