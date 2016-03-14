Big third quarter helps Hawks beat Pacers

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks earned a split of the four-game season series against Indiana by continuing their home dominance of the Pacers on Sunday night.

The Hawks closed the third quarter on a 30-5 run to make the game a rout and rolled to a 104-75 victory for their 16th win in the past 17 regular-season home games against Indiana.

“Defensively and offensively, that’s close to what we’d like to look like, where we’re playing at a high level at both ends,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

“We just got outplayed in every area,” said Pacers coach Frank Vogel.

Paul Millsap scored 12 of his 18 points in the third-quarter blitz and added nine rebounds for the Hawks (38-29). Al Horford also had 18 points, 16 coming in the first half.

“It was a great game all-around, offensively and defensively,” Millsap said. “We felt like we were in a good rhythm.”

The Pacers (35-31) cut a 17-point deficit to eight points five minutes into the third quarter, but the Hawks ran off 20 straight points and led 89-56 going into the fourth quarter, which was played by reserves.

“They pulled the switch and took it to another level,” the Pacers’ Paul George said.

The Hawks made 7 of 11 3-point shots in the decisive quarter and shot 68.2 percent overall in the period.

“We had to step up,” Millsap said. “If you let a team like that get back in the game, they can make it tough on you.”

“We had a lot of things clicking there in the third quarter,” said Kyle Korver, who hit two of his four 3-pointers in the period en route to 14 points. “The guys were hitting shots and the ball was moving. It was just a lot of fun.”

Atlanta was 15 of 30 from behind the 3-point arc, and the Hawks had 27 assists as Jeff Teague handed out nine.

George, averaging 23.6 points per game for Indiana, was held to seven points on 3-for-15 shooting and the Pacers made just 5 of 24 3-point attempts in their most lopsided loss of the season.

“The toughest challenge for us is matching up with these spread teams,” George said.

The Hawks led 16-2 after four minutes and increased a 30-17 first-quarter lead to 52-38 at halftime.

Horford was 7-for-10 shooting in the first half, making 2 of 3 shots from behind the 3-point arc, while George and Monta Ellis were limited to three points each.

The Hawks had eight first-half steals and were 7-for-12 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half.

Miles Turner led the Pacers with a game-high 19 points. Ellis scored 10.

“We just have to move on to the next one and put it behind us,” Vogel said.

NOTES: Pacers PG George Hill (toe) wasn’t deemed ready to play until after going through pregame workouts and had just five points, missing all four 3-point attempts. “It was really, really sore when he woke up (Sunday) morning,” coach Frank Vogel said. ... PG Ty Lawson, Hill’s backup, missed his second straight game because of a sprained left foot. Lawson was hurt early in his first game with the Pacers after being waived by Houston. ... The Pacers begin a stretch of five straight home games on Tuesday against Boston. ... The Hawks play at Detroit on Wednesday before returning to Atlanta for three straight games.