Robinson's 3-pointer lifts Pacers over Hawks

ATLANTA -- Glenn Robinson III didn't hesitate when asked to take the final game-winning shot on Sunday. He had been there before.

Robinson made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to help the Indiana Pacers overcome a six-point deficit with less than two minutes to play and stun the Atlanta Hawks 97-96 on Sunday at Philips Arena.

"It's like when Paul (George) was hurt and I was playing more minutes, kind of got a rhythm," Robinson said. "It gave me confidence as those situations develop, being in late games, and knowing that the coach trusts me, defensively and offensively."

Atlanta overcame an 11-point second-half deficit and led 96-90 with 1:43 remaining, but never scored again.

The Pacers got baskets by Jeff Teague and C.J. Miles to cut the lead to two points. Indiana won it when Teague rebounded a contested Tim Hardaway Jr. miss and, opting to go without a timeout, rushed the ball up the court.

"I was considering a timeout," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. "We had numbers and caught them scrambling. I thought we made an unbelievable play."

The ball was passed into the corner, where Robinson connected for the game-winner. It was Robinson's third 3-pointer, giving him 11 points.

"I think everybody was focused on trying to protect the basket," Atlanta forward Paul Millsap said. "A good player made a good play, kicking it out. He made the shot."

Atlanta missed a chance to win at the horn when Millsap's jumper bounced off the rim.

"Transition defense is something we talk about," acting head coach Darvin Ham said. "Guys are scrambling. I know it's loud, the building is loud and going crazy, but we work on last minute going weakside to take away 3-point shooters. We didn't do that. There you have it."

The win allowed Indiana (32-30) to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference and within two games of fifth-place Atlanta (34-28).

The Pacers were led by George, who scored 34 points, his 11th game of 30 or more this season. George was 6-for-9 on 3-pointers, but failed to score in the fourth quarter when the Hawks began using Millsap to guard him. Indiana also got 16 points, four rebounds and six assists from Teague and 13 points from Miles.

Atlanta was led in scoring by Hardaway, who had four 3-pointers and scored 24, and Millsap, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Dennis Schroder scored 18 and had seven assists.

Atlanta played without coach Mike Budenholzer, who was serving a one-game suspension for bumping a referee during Friday's contest against Cleveland.

The Hawks opened the game on a hot streak, scoring the first nine points. Indiana answered, drawing to within 11-10, but Atlanta went on a 12-2 streak and had a 30-19 lead after the first quarter.

Atlanta scored to open the second quarter and went very cold. Indiana reversed the role, went on an 11-0 run, and tied the game on George's 3-pointer with 5:40 left in the half. The Pacers led by as many as six points, but Atlanta outscored the Pacers 8-2 to end the half, with a bucket by Schroder squaring things at 50-50 at the break.

Indiana opened the third quarter with a four-point play -- a 3-pointer from George and a free throw by Miles, who was fouled on the same play. The Pacers went on to build an 11-point lead at 66-55 when Teague drove the lane for a layup with 7:52.

Atlanta went on a 12-3 burst and cut the lead to 73-71 on Thabo Sefolosha's driving layup. Indiana responded and stretched its lead to 81-74 at the end of the period.

The Hawks opened the fourth quarter with six straight points and drew to within 81-80 on Hardaway's driving slam with 8:56 remaining.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half and had three chances to tie or take the lead when Hardaway connected for a 3-pointer with 4:34 left. Atlanta took the lead on the next possession on Sefolosha's 3-point basket.

Atlanta and Indiana meet for the third and final time on April 12 in Indianapolis.

NOTES: Atlanta claimed PG Jose Calderon off waivers. The 12-year veteran played most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averages 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his career. ... Inactive Sunday for Atlanta were F Ryan Kelly and G Mike Dunleavy (ankle). Inactive for Indiana were F Georges Niang and F Lavoy Allen. ... Atlanta showed a video tribute of PG Jeff Teague, who played seven seasons for the Hawks before being traded to Indiana during the offseason. ... Both teams complete a back-to-back with games on Monday. Atlanta hosts Golden State, the fourth in a series of six consecutive home games. Indiana plays at Charlotte to complete a five-game road trip.