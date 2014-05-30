Preview: Pacers at Heat

LeBron James is coming off the worst playoff performance of his career but the Miami Heat are still in control of the Eastern Conference finals. James and the Heat will attempt to close out the Indiana Pacers when they host Game 6 on Friday. James was plagued by foul trouble and played only 24 minutes in Game 5, managing a playoff career-low seven points on 2-of-10 shooting while Paul George dominated for the Pacers.

George scored 31 of his 37 points in the second half, including 21 in the fourth quarter, as Indiana overcame a rough first half and earned a 93-90 victory at home in Game 5. “The light needs to be on green for all of us,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “You need to go. You need to attack. You need to be aggressive. Paul took it and ran with it and took it to a crazy level.” Even with James off the floor half the game the Heat still had a chance in the final moments thanks to some strong 3-point shooting and a second straight big game from center Chris Bosh.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE PACERS: George went 8-of-10 from the field in the fourth quarter and hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late to give Indiana just enough cushion to hold off a late push from Miami. The All-Star forward got a break on the defensive end by not having to guard James most of the night. George does not expect things to come quite so easily in Game 6. “It’s going to be tough,” George told reporters. “We’re not expecting any of this to be easy, this whole trip. We’ve got to do one possession at a time down in Miami, and we can’t turn the ball over in Game 6. This Game 6 is going to be about performing like champions.”

ABOUT THE HEAT: Miami does not need a lesson in playing like champions and is still on the verge of its fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals. James had more turnovers (three) than field goals in Game 5 but Rashard Lewis picked up some of the slack with six 3-pointers and the Heat still had a chance to win when James kicked a pass out to Bosh for a 3-pointer that failed to fall with 4.9 seconds left. “The game is reffed by the refs,” James told reporters. “They ref how they see it. We play it, and you live with the results.” Miami dominated Games 3 and 4 at home and is 7-0 this postseason in its own arena.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pacers C Roy Hibbert and G Lance Stephenson were fined for flopping in Game 5.

2. Miami F Chris Andersen (thigh contusion) missed the last two games and was limited in practice on Thursday.

3. George and F David West combined to score Indiana’s final 36 points in Game 5.

PREDICTION: Heat 102, Pacers 89