Preview: Pacers at Heat

A third straight series between the two teams in the Eastern Conference finals doesn’t appear likely as the Indiana Pacers prepare to visit the Miami Heat on Friday. Injury-plagued Indiana has dropped six straight contests – four of them on the road -- and owns 20 fewer wins than it had after 44 games last season. Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade continue to put up big numbers, but Miami has lost three of its last four to drop six games under .500 – its lowest point this season.

Bosh and Wade both average more than 21 points and the Heat are second in the league in scoring defense (96.7) despite winning three straight just once. The Pacers, who defeated Miami in both meetings this season, have struggled to find consistency on the offensive end without point guard George Hill (groin, questionable) the last 11 games. C.J. Miles has often been the go-to player for Indiana while scoring at least 18 six times in 12 games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE PACERS (15-29): Indiana’s prime inside threats David West, Roy Hibbert and Solomon Hill combined for 20 points and 7-of-21 shooting in the 110-91 loss at Atlanta on Wednesday. West is the top active scorer (12.6) and rebounder (seven per gam) for the Pacers while Hibbert chips in with 11.3 and 6.9, respectively, as the only active starters from last season’s Eastern finalists. Indiana is 27th in scoring (94.9) and field-goal percentage (42.7) while averaging 18.7 turnovers the last three games.

ABOUT THE HEAT (18-24): Third-leading scorer Luol Deng (illness) sat out Wednesday’s 78-76 loss to Charlotte and is questionable for the Pacers while Hassan Whiteside (ankle) is likely out. Wade (16-of-39) and Bosh (12-of-32) have not shot the ball as well the last two games in a pair of losses, but both have converted at least 47 percent from the field this season. Mario Chalmers averages 10.6 points after scoring 13 against Charlotte – only his second double-figure output in his last 13 contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have been outscored in the first quarter 26 times this season and are 6-20 in those games.

2. Bosh is 25 points away from 16,000 in his career and five blocks short of 900.

3. Indiana PG Donald Sloan was held to two points against Atlanta after averaging 13.7 in his previous three contests.

PREDICTION: Heat 96, Pacers 90