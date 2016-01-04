Preview: Pacers at Heat

The Indiana Pacers look to defeat Miami for the third straight time this season when they visit the Heat on Monday. Indiana twice recorded home victories over Miami this season, winning the first meeting by three points and the second by 13.

The Heat are in third place in the Eastern Conference and the Pacers are in sixth despite being separated by one game. Miami has won back-to-back games and played superb defense Sunday while recording a 97-75 victory over the Washington Wizards. The Heat allowed just seven points in the second quarter and limited Washington to 34.1 percent shooting from the field in the impressive road win. Indiana is trying to right itself and Saturday’s 94-82 win over the Detroit Pistons came after five defeats in the previous seven games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Indiana, FSN Sun (Miami)

ABOUT THE PACERS (19-14): Forward Paul George has rediscovered his shooting stroke and topped 30 points in each of the past two games — including 32 points against the Pistons when he scored 21 in the fourth quarter. George made just 27.7 percent of his field-goal attempts during a five-game stretch — twice scoring in single digits — before going 17-of-31 from the field during the last two games. “He got going from the perimeter,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel told reporters of George’s turnaround. “We kept going to him and he kept delivering.”

ABOUT THE HEAT (20-13): Center Hassan Whiteside led the superb defensive effort against the Wizards by collecting 13 rebounds and six blocked shots. He has been terrific in the past four games by averaging 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 blocks and even throwing in scoring efforts of 25 and 18 points during the stretch. “I‘m different,” Whiteside told reporters. “I‘m built different from all the other 7-footers, I guess. I can play on the perimeter.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Heat have won seven of the past eight meetings in Miami.

2. Indiana PG George Hill was 7-of-8 shooting against Detroit and is averaging 17.7 points during the past three games.

3. Miami F Chris Bosh had 23 points against Washington and is averaging 23.5 points in the last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Heat 92, Pacers 90