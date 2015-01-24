Heat get well at home with 89-87 win

MIAMI - Luol Deng is feeling better, and that was the best medicine for what has been ailing the Miami Heat of late.

Deng returned from illness to score 23 points as the Heat won their first home game in 19 days, defeating the slumping Indiana Pacers 89-87 on Friday night at the AmericanAirlines Arena Center.

Forward Chris Bosh (19 points) and center Chris Andersen (game-high 13 rebounds) also contributed for Miami (19-24).

Deng, who missed the previous game, hit two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

“Those were relief shots for us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And I liked both of those plays -- one was a drive-and-kick and the other was one extra pass. That’s the type of basketball we’re trying to make a habit.”

Spoelstra said Deng’s energy in the first half was impressive.

“He was all over the place,” Spoelstra said.

Indiana, which trailed by as many as 21 points late in third quarter, rallied to within one point with 52.5 seconds left in the game. But Heat guard Mario Chalmers scored on a drive, and that was as close as the Pacers got.

Just before the buzzer, Pacers guard C.J. Watson missed a shot from the right corner that could have sent the game to overtime.

“We’re lucky they ran out of time,” Deng said. “The first half, we were great. The second half, they were great. We have to look at the first half -- that’s who we are, moving the ball.”

Deng said he needed two IVs to get through Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City and could not go Wednesday at Charlotte.

“I felt weak,” Deng said.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade can relate. He has been ill the past two days and did not play well on Friday night, making just 5 of 16 shots from the field for 13 points, committing a game-high six turnovers and missing two key free throws down the stretch.

“He was going hard, had to come out a couple of times,” Spoelstra said. “Some of that was from not doing much the past couple of days.”

The Heat, even with the victory, is just 8-13 at home this season and had not won at AmericanAirlines Arena since beating Brooklyn on Jan. 4.

Since then, the Heat played six of their seven games on the road, losing their only date at home, to Oklahoma City.

The Pacers (15-30), who were led by forward Luis Scola’s 14 points, have lost seven games in a row.

Indiana point guard George Hill, who had been out with a groin injury, returned to the lineup and played just his sixth game of the season, scoring 13 points.

“I‘m not 100 percent,” Hill said. “But the competitor in me -- I‘m going to try to do whatever I can to win the game.”

Hill drove the lane on Indiana’s final possession before kicking the ball out to Watson.

“Maybe I could have taken one more dribble to the basket, made like I was going to score, then make the pass to give C.J. more time to have an open (shot) instead of having to make a shot fake,” Hill said.

Hill’s return was good news for Indiana, but the Pacers suffered through another groin injury when shooting guard C.J. Miles left the game in the first quarter and did not return.

Miles, who scored eight points in just seven minutes, was making his first start since Jan. 13 and just his ninth start this season. He started in place of guard Rodney Stuckey, who was used as a reserve.

Early on, Miami had the advantage, taking a 26-18 first-quarter lead. The Heat held Indiana to 33.3 percent shooting from the field.

The Heat stretched their lead to 54-37 at halftime. Miami shot 68.4 percent from the floor in the second quarter and forced eight turnovers.

For the half, the Heat had a 26-12 edge in points in the paint and Miami was plus-six on turnovers.

“We were very displeased with how we played in the first half,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “I challenged them to get a little angry, and we did.”

Responding to that challenge, Indiana rallied in the third quarter, cutting Miami’s lead to 75-64.

“I‘m proud of how we played in the second half,” Vogel said. “We showed a lot of heart. But clearly, we have to start better.”

NOTES: Pacers PG George Hill (groin) returned after missing 11 games. ... Miami C Hassan Whiteside (ankle), who missed his second straight game, is being mentored by Alonzo Mourning, a Heat executive and former NBA star. ... Heat SG Dwyane Wade suited up one day after his streak of nine All-Star starts ended. Wade lost his spot by 15,000 votes to Toronto PG Kyle Lowry, who rallied after lobbying by the Canadian prime minister as well as rapper Drake. Wade and F Chris Bosh are expected to represent the Heat as All-Star reserves. But this is the first time since 2005 that no Heat player will start. ... The Heat did not renew the 10-day contract of SG Tyler Johnson. ... Pacers F Paul George, expected to miss the season because of a knee injury, has been dunking in practice. ... Indiana’s five-game trip ends Sunday in Atlanta. ... Miami plays at Chicago on Sunday.