Pacers run past Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- The final game before the therapeutic NBA All-Star break often is more of a mental than a physical test.

The Indiana Pacers broke the wills of the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans early -- bolting to a 23-9 lead Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center -- and they never looked back for a 106-93 victory, their fourth in five games.

Even though the Pacers are just 21-33, they are within striking distance of Charlotte for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We just wanted to come out and be really precise,” said Indiana forward David West, who scored 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting and dished out seven assists in an efficient, all-around game. “We knew they were undermanned with (forward Anthony) Davis out, so we wanted to come out and be aggressive from the beginning.”

West was joined for team-high scoring honors by guard George Hill. The Pacers led by as many 33 points in the fourth quarter and ended up shooting 53 percent for the game.

At the end of the third quarter, when Indiana led 89-60, the five Pacers starters had combined to shoot 24 of 38 from the field, 74 percent.

“Obviously, (the Pelicans were) banged up, but you still got to go out and execute,” said Pacers coach Frank Vogel. “I like the way we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks. We played a real good game against San Antonio and didn’t get the win (after leading by 14 in the fourth quarter), but we continued that tonight with a solid basketball game on both ends.”

In losing their third consecutive game, the Pelicans (27-26) played without Davis, their All-Star forward who missed his second consecutive game with a sprained right shoulder, forward Ryan Anderson (sprained right elbow) and point guard Jrue Holiday (stress reaction in lower right leg).

All three key contributors may be ready to return after the All-Star break, but the Pelicans limped into the hiatus losing four of five games and four straight at home.

“We just didn’t understand the moment,” said New Orleans coach Monty Williams. “With Phoenix losing last night, we have a lot of basketball left in us this season and we are right there in the playoff race. I just don’t think we understood that tonight collectively.”

In defeating the Pelicans for the eighth consecutive time, Indiana placed four players in double figures, including guard Rodney Stuckey with 16 and forward Solomon Hill with 12. Solomon Hill, getting an infrequent start, and George Hill combined to make all five of their 3-point attempts in the half.

“You can’t hesitate on that first unit,” Solomon Hill said. “You have to be ready to shoot it -- just being aggressive. We knew early on that a game like this can go two ways. We wanted to be the team to come out aggressive and just let them know we’re not thinking about the break. We’re here to win this game, we need this game. New Orleans is in a situation where they can be the eighth seed (in the West).”

Luke Babbitt led the Pelicans with 15 points, and center Alexis Ajinca and guard Toney Douglas added 14 each. The Pelicans have allowed at least 100 points in seven consecutive games and are 2-5 without Davis in the lineup.

The Pacers pounded the Pelicans 57-35 in the first half, leading by as many as 23 points.

Stuckey came off the bench to score 12 points in his first eight minutes, West added 11 on 5-of-5 shooting and Solomon Hill had 10.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, continued their abysmal offensive play, a carryover from the second half of a 100-96 loss on Monday night against Utah. With 35 first-half points, New Orleans scored only 79 points in its previous four quarters.

As for his team’s key injuries, Williams said health issues have dogged the Pelicans all season.

“Sometimes it catches up with you,” Williams said. “I‘m not so sure that we felt we could win tonight, and that was disheartening.”

NOTES: Pelicans PF Anthony Davis missed his second consecutive game because of a right shoulder sprain, and his status for Sunday’s All-Star Game in New York is up in the air. He received his blue No. 23 All-Star jersey in a ceremony before the game. “He tried everything he could,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said before Wednesday’s game. “He’s been in that training room every day, even before I get into the office. I told him, ‘You could get to Saturday and be 100 percent,’ and he’s earned the right to play in the (All-Star) Game. I don’t think anybody should take it away from him. ... If he can play, I think he should.” ... New Orleans reserve F Quincy Pondexter said he wants Davis to play in New York. “He more than deserves it,” Pondexter said. “Our whole team fully backs him.” ... Indiana coach Frank Vogel led all NBA coaches in most technical fouls this season -- nine entering Wednesday’s game.