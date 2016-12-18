George helps Pacers cruise past Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The NBA's worst rebounding team got plenty of help from its backcourt on Saturday night.

Indiana point guard Jeff Teague came close to a triple-double and backcourt partner Glenn Robinson III posted his second double-double of the season. That allowed the Pacers to roll to a 105-90 win over the Detroit Pistons at The Palace.

Teague supplied 19 points, a career-high tying nine rebounds and eight assists as Indiana notched just its fourth road win of the season.

"We wanted to push the ball against Detroit tonight," coach Nate McMillan said. "They played last night, so we wanted to just speed up our pace. I think he did a good job of establishing that tempo for us, as well as establishing the tempo at the defensive end of the floor."

Robinson, a third-year player, had 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. With the starting backcourt snaring 21 rebounds, Indiana controlled the boards 51-40.

"We need rebounding," McMillan said. "Rebounding has been an area we've struggled with all season long. Tonight, he ends up with 12. That is what he can bring to the floor."

Pacers forward Paul George had 26 points and seven rebounds and Thaddeus Young added 12 points. Myles Turner and C.J. Miles chipped in 10 points apiece for Indiana (14-14), which salvaged the finale of a three-game road trip.

Indiana's defense limited Detroit to 38.1 percent shooting from the floor.

"We played well defensively," George said. "That's got to be us. We might have a slow night offensively, but defensively that's got to be us. We've got to be a consistent and well-coached defensive team. It's on us. I've been here seven years, I know what to expect defensively. It's the consistency that we have to match every night."

The Pistons held a team meeting afterward and coach Stan Van Gundy hinted that he would shake things up.

Detroit forward Marcus Morris said the team has become too selfish.

"Decide on what you want to do," he said. "Do you want to be a winning team or do you want to continue to be embarrassed?"

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 20 points led the Pistons (14-15), who lost for the second time in as many nights. Detroit gave up a season high in points in a 122-108 loss at Washington on Friday.

"We didn't put in enough effort in last night's game to complain about being tired tonight," Van Gundy said.

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson contributed 19 points and 10 assists, his first double-double of the season. Tobias Harris had 13 points and seven rebounds and Andre Drummond added nine points and 15 rebounds.

"We are not playing defense," Jackson said. "That is what it comes down to. We have been a pretty good defensive team throughout the season. We just haven't been good as of late."

Veteran center Al Jefferson gave the Pacers a lift off the bench in the first half, contributing eight points and five rebounds as Indiana led 55-44 at halftime. George and Teague scored 14 points apiece, and the Pacers' defense held the Pistons to 36.2 percent shooting from the floor.

Indiana scored the last six points of the half as Detroit went scoreless for 2:04. The Pacers quickly extended their lead to 19 by reeling off a 9-1 run to start the second half.

George scored the first two baskets after halftime on a layup and fadeaway jumper. Young and Teague also had buckets during that stretch to make it 64-45.

The Pistons chipped away and cut their deficit to 11, but a George triple late in the quarter allowed the Pacers to carry an 83-69 lead into the fourth.

Detroit trailed by double digits throughout the final quarter.

NOTES: Pistons PF Jon Leuer, the team's second-leading rebounder, was a late scratch because of back spasms. ... Indiana Gs Rodney Stuckey (sore left hamstring) and Monta Ellis (right groin strain) were unavailable. ... The Pacers won six of the last eight meetings at The Palace and took last season's series 3-1. ... Indiana SF Paul George entered the game second in the NBA in free-throw shooting (92.9 percent). ... The four Central Division teams behind Cleveland were separated by a game entering Saturday's action. "No one has seemed to be able to break away from the pack," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. ... Detroit recalled rookie F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from its D-League affiliate in Grand Rapids.