Preview: Pacers at Jazz

The Indiana Pacers continue to struggle and look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat when they visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Indiana led most of the contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and finally succumbed 88-87 on Kobe Bryant’s decisive shot with 12.4 seconds remaining. The Pacers are playing the third contest of a four-game road trip, while Utah is playing well with six victories in its last nine games.

The Jazz have held seven of their last nine opponents below 100 points and posted a solid 101-89 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Indiana expects to be without point guards George Hill (groin) and C.J. Watson (foot) for the third straight game, which will give Donald Sloan (16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds against the Lakers) another opportunity to excel. Backup shooting guard C.J. Miles is averaging 22 points over the last three games and has made 14 3-pointers during the span.

ABOUT THE PACERS (13-22): The undrafted Sloan is making his mark when he gets the opportunity and he has impressed teammates with his resolve. “It’s just fun being able to see guys who normally don’t get a chance to step up,” Miles told reporters. “They show that they’re ready and show their dedication – they do every day. You see Donald do it over and over and over. He steps up, he plays well, and he holds us down.” Sloan fell out of the rotation when Hill returned from a knee injury but is back as a starter for at least the short term.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (12-22): Second-year point guard Trey Burke has been sensational in two of the past three games and awful in the other. Burke scored 26 points against Minnesota on Tuesday, slumped to eight points on 2-of-19 against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and then found his stroke for a season-best 28 points against the Timberwolves on Saturday. “I don’t think it’s just Minnesota; I’m just aggressive,” Burke told reporters. “When teams fall back in pick-and-roll I’m able to get into the paint and make decisions.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has won five of the past six meetings, including a 97-86 victory Nov. 10.

2. Utah C Enes Kanter (ankle) likely will miss his second straight game.

3. Pacers C Roy Hibbert had 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Lakers for his eighth double-double of the season.

PREDICTION: Jazz 95, Pacers 91