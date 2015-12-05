Preview: Pacers at Jazz

The Indiana Pacers finally had a rough night in a loss at Portland and are hoping not to make it two in a row when they visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Pacers had a six-game winning streak come to an end with a 123-111 loss to the Trail Blazers, marking just their third setback since the start of November.

The end of Indiana’s winning streak coincided with star forward Paul George finally cooling off and finishing with 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting, including 0-of-9 from 3-point range. George averaged 30.7 points and shot 51.5 percent from 3-point range in his previous 13 games and had just been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for November before slowing down at Portland. The Jazz have a defense that can slow down the best of teams when it’s firing on all cylinders, but they surrendered an average of 104.5 points in back-to-back losses. Utah came up just short in a 106-103 loss to undefeated Golden State on Monday before falling to the Orlando Magic on Thursday with defensive anchor Rudy Gobert out.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE PACERS (12-6): While George struggled on Wednesday, C.J. Miles caught fire and buried 8-of-11 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points. The veteran swingman, who spent the first seven seasons of his career in Utah, drained multiple 3-pointers in each of the last eight games and has struck for eight in two of the last five. Miles is averaging career highs in points (15.8), steals (1.3) and 3-point percentage (45.0) while working as a compliment to George.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (8-9): Gobert, who averages 9.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.64 blocks, suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in practice on Wednesday and is out indefinitely. Utah moved Derrick Favors to the middle in the starting lineup on Thursday and added Trevor Booker to the unit while giving Jeff Withey and rookie Trey Lyles more time off the bench. ”We went small and were better offensively,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters of a stretch of strong play in the first half on Thursday. “We just spaced the floor and played, obviously, a different style because of our personnel.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gobert had 17 rebounds and three blocks in a 97-76 win at the Pacers on Oct. 31, which snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.

2. Indiana G Monta Ellis (back) was limited to two points in 18 minutes before leaving Thursday’s contest and is day-to-day.

3. Utah G Rodney Hood is 10-of-35 from the field in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Pacers 101, Jazz 95