Favors, Jazz spoil George’s big night

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz spoiled the best offensive game of Paul George’s career.

George and Derrick Favors each had career nights, but Favors and the Jazz outlasted George and the Indiana Pacers 122-119 in overtime on Saturday.

Favors scored a career-best 35 points and had 13 rebounds. Favors’ big night included a game-tying three-point play late in regulation and a bucket with 17 seconds to go in overtime to help the Jazz improve to 9-9.

“It was one of those games that we needed,” Favors said. “We dropped two games. We had a tough one to Golden State and a tough one against Orlando.”

This (was a) tough one against Indiana had a happy ending despite what George did.

George scored 48 points on 15-of-27 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 from 3-point range. He had a chance to win it in regulation, but his last-second 3-pointer was off and the Pacers eventually lost their second straight game.

“It really hurts,” George said, “Especially being up and winning and not taking care of business to close.”

Guard George Hill and center Jordan Hill each missed 3-point attempts in the final seconds before time ran out on Indiana (12-7). The loss spoiled an impressive second-half comeback for the Pacers, who trailed by 17 points in the third quarter and then led by six late in the fourth.

“We played well enough to win,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “We just didn’t do enough. It hurts.”

Forward Gordon Hayward had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists for Utah, which had lost two in a row.

Hayward forced George into a turnover late in overtime and Favors made it 122-119 with an inside bucket with 17.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

The teams traded turns for the first four minutes of overtime, with guard Trey Burke putting Utah up 120-119 with a jumper. Burke finished with 19 points.

Favors’ three-point play, including a strong inside basket while getting bumped, tied the score at 110 with 10.6 remaining in regulation.

“We have guys that want to and can make some plays. That’s what happened,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “It usually comes down to players making plays and tonight, especially Fav and Gordon (did a) really terrific, terrific job, both of them.”

George, who hit two free throws to put Indiana up 110-107 with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter, had an open look from beyond the 3-point line, but his game-winning attempt bounced off the rim in the final seconds of regulation.

“Paul George was unbelievable. Unbelievable. What a player,” Snyder said. “But what Fav did and what Gordon did as well was equally impressive.”

Forward Trevor Booker hit one of two free throws with 31 seconds remaining and hustled to keep the ball alive on his miss. Booker (10 points, 14 rebounds) quickly ended up back on the foul line after a Hayward pass and brought the Jazz to within one at 108-107.

George missed a 3-pointer on the Pacers’ next possession, but Indiana maintained possession as the ball went out of bounds off guard Alec Burks’ hands with 17.5 seconds to go.

The teams traded blows for much of the fourth quarter until Indiana made a surge.

George put the Pacers ahead 98-96 with a strong drive while fouled. He missed his free throw, but Stuckey hit both on Indiana’s ensuing possession and then made a nifty move for a layup as the visitors took a six-point advantage.

Hayward trimmed Indiana’s lead with a 3-pointer, but George responded with a mid-range jumper for a 104-99 lead.

George and Stuckey (23 points) hit clutch jumpers in the final two minutes to help the Pacers maintain a five-point lead until Favors and Booker brought the Jazz back at the free-throw line.

The Jazz improved to 1-3 this season without starting center Rudy Gobert, their defensive anchor. Gobert sprained the MCL in his left knee earlier this week and is out indefinitely.

The game ended an extended homestand for the Jazz and a long road trip for the Pacers. Utah went 2-2, and Indiana was 2-2 on its western swing.

“I think this is a game where you scratch your head and wonder how we got back into it,” Hayward said. “But Fav was tremendous and carried us to the victory.”

NOTES: Forward C.J. Miles, who played the first seven seasons of his NBA career in Utah, had made at least two 3-pointers in eight straight games, including two games with eight 3-pointers. His streak ended Saturday when he was 1-for-6 from distance Saturday. ... Pacers coach Frank Vogel on Miles, who’s shooting 45 percent from the 3-point line: “He’s been one of the guys that has really helped us transform our style of play.” PF Trevor Booker was listed as questionable Saturday because of a viral infection. Trey Lyles started instead of Booker, who was in the starting lineup Thursday after C Rudy Gobert sprained his left knee. ... Jazz coach Quin Snyder on losing his best rebounder (Gobert, 10.9 rpg): “It’s something we’re not as good at. There’s a reality that we’re facing right now that we don’t have Rudy Gobert.” ... Pacers C Ian Mahinmi played for Snyder in the D-League when the current Jazz coach was the Austin Toros’ bench boss from 2007-09.