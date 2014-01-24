Preview: Pacers at Kings

The Sacramento Kings could be missing both center DeMarcus Cousins and forward Rudy Gay when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The two players were injured in Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, and Gay will be in a walking boot for several days after suffering an Achilles’ tendon injury. Cousins injured his left ankle and it will be determined prior to game time whether or not he can suit up.

Indiana is hurting in a different way after being blown out by the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The 124-100 loss marked the most points the usually stingy Pacers have allowed in a game this season and the 24-point margin of defeat matched a season worst. Indiana smacked the Kings around earlier this month, delivering a 116-92 home victory on Jan. 14 behind 31 points from forward Paul George, who on Thursday was named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, KXTV (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE PACERS (33-8): Indiana played its worst defensive game of the season against a Phoenix team that rolled up a 28-5 edge in fast-break points. The Pacers lead the NBA in points allowed (89.2) and field-goal percentage defense (41.2) but couldn’t contain the fast-paced Suns. “We spoil you guys with great defense,” guard George Hill said afterwards, “so when you do have a bad game, you think the world is going to end.” Phoenix was 11-of-16 from 3-point range and committed just nine turnovers.

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-26): Cousins was injured in the second quarter on Wednesday as his streak of 15 straight double-doubles came to an end. If Cousins joins Gay on the sidelines, power forward Derrick Williams will play a larger role after having 22 points and a season-high 11 rebounds against the Rockets. Williams is averaging 10 points on 49.5 percent shooting in 28 games since being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The timing of the injury was poor for Gay after the small forward matched his career high of 41 points in Tuesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have won the past three meetings.

2. Kings PG Isaiah Thomas has four outings of 20 or more points while averaging 23.6 over the last five games.

3. Indiana is 11-3 against Western Conference teams after falling to Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Pacers 92, Kings 79