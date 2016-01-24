Cousins’ 48 points, Rondo’s triple-double ignite Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento Kings have wondered for a long time what might happen when center DeMarcus Cousins began to harness his tremendous ability consistently.

They’ve witnessed that very thing over the past month, and they are growing more and more optimistic with each result.

The latest explosion from Cousins resulted in a career-high 48 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday night as the Kings rolled to a 108-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Sleep Train Arena to push their season-best winning streak to five.

Guard Rajon Rondo added his sixth triple-double this season with 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to set a Sacramento record, and the Kings led from start to finish to extend their longest win streak since November 2014.

But to hear Cousins, the rest of the NBA hasn’t seen anything yet.

“To be honest,” he said, “I still don’t think we’ve scratched the surface.”

The winning streak has lifted the Kings into eighth place in the Western Conference, good enough for a playoff spot were the season to end now.

It also has been marked by an upswing in defense. The Kings, who allow an NBA-worst 107.2 points per game, have allowed an average of 96.4 points per game during the streak and have held three straight opponents below 100 points.

“Everybody’s playing with more intensity on the defensive end,” Cousins said. “That’s been big.”

Cousins’ play, not to mention Rondo‘s, has proved just as big. Cousins has 10 straight double-doubles and is averaging 32.5 points and 13.7 rebounds in 11 games during the month.

“His skills are off the chart,” Kings coach George Karl said. “He does all the fundamental things that are natural to the game of basketball at a high level.”

Against Indiana, Cousins made 17 of 29 shots from the field and 13 of 20 from the free-throw line to surpass his previous career scoring best of 41 points, set at home against the Phoenix Suns on April 3, 2012.

Cousins scored 13 points in the first quarter and 24 in the first half, and Sacramento never trailed.

“They went to him just about every time down the court for 48 minutes,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “When you take 29 shots, and shoot another 20 times from the free-throw line, that’s a high usage rate. Our guys battled him as hard as they could, but he’s a load.”

Rondo hasn’t been much easier to handle. The 11-year veteran finished with his second straight triple-double and sixth of the season, passing Chris Webber’s 1999-2000 total for the most by a Sacramento player in a season. Rondo has at least 10 assists in 11 straight games, a Sacramento record.

“He’s another guy who’s taken our team to another level,” Kings guard Darren Collison said. “Now, it’s just a matter of (the other players) getting on the bandwagon and playing (their) role.”

Collison added 11 points and forward Willie Cauley-Stein added 12 rebounds for Sacramento.

Forward Paul George, a day after being named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter, led Indiana (23-21) with 34 points. The Pacers lost for the second consecutive night and for the fifth time in their past six games.

“It’s disappointing,” Vogel said. “We have to do better.”

Center Jordan Hill had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers, and guard Monta Ellis added 16 points and seven assists.

Rookie forward Myles Turner, who had totaled 71 points on 30-of-41 shooting from the field during the first three games of Indiana’s trip, scored 11 points and made 5 for 13 from the field.

Pacers guard George Hill returned from a three-game absence (personal reasons) to score eight points in 33 minutes.

NOTES: Sacramento improved to 6-1 at Sleep Train Arena in seven home games against the Eastern Conference this season. ... Indiana winds up a five-game stretch against the Western Conference when it faces the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in the first of a four-game homestand. The Pacers play at home in seven of their final nine games leading up to the All-Star break. ... Kings F Rudy Gay (left heel contusion) sat out after being downgraded to doubtful hours before the contest. Gay and C DeMarcus Cousins, the Kings’ two leading scorers, have played together in only 29 of the team’s 43 games. ... Pacers F Paul George will join G Reggie Miller and C Jermaine O‘Neal as the only Indiana players to start an NBA All-Star Game.