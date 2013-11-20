Preview: Pacers at Knicks

The New York Knicks look to snap a five-game home losing streak and a three-game slide overall when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. New York’s difficult start to the season continued Tuesday in Detroit, where they fell behind right after halftime and never led again in a 92-86 setback. Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points but was 8-for-20 from the floor and had seven turnovers.

The Pacers have had plenty of time to digest their first loss of the season, a 110-94 setback at Chicago on Saturday. All five Indiana starters reached double figures but leading scorer Paul George was held to a season-low 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting. The home team won all four meetings between the Pacers and Knicks last season, and New York has won five of the last six encounters at Madison Square Garden.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Indiana, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PACERS (9-1): The loss to the Bulls was a severe departure from the norm for Indiana. It was coming off a 27-point win against Milwaukee the night before which represented Indiana’s best offensive showing and largest margin of victory this season. In addition, no Pacers opponent had scored more than 91 points in the first nine games before Chicago broke out on the strength of an 11-for-19 showing from long range.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (3-7): Amid a three-game losing streak, New York has to try to find positives where it can. Perhaps one came Tuesday night in Detroit with the play of J.R. Smith, who finally showed some scoring punch after being thrust back into a sixth man role. Smith, who had 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting off the bench versus the Pistons, was a dismal 12-for-53 from the floor in four games as a starter.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York did not lose its seventh game last season until its 26th game.

2. Indiana C Roy Hibbert has 38 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocked shots in his last two games.

3. Knicks F Metta World Peace (knee) and PG Raymond Felton (back) are both considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Pacers 95, Knicks 89