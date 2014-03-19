Preview: Pacers at Knicks

The Phil Jackson era in New York will begin in fitting fashion - with the Knicks hosting a team that serves as a great model for how to properly rebuild. The Knicks face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in their first game since Jackson was hired as president of basketball operations. New York has struggled for the majority of the season, but comes in on an impressive six-game winning streak and has scored at least 107 points in each of those victories.

Between the recent offensive surge and the buzz over Jackson’s hire sweeping through New York, it may be the perfect time for the Knicks to face the conference-leading Pacers. There’s also the fact that Indiana has put together a series of underwhelming performances of late - most recently a 99-90 home victory over a Philadelphia 76ers team that has lost 21 consecutive games. Indiana has won both meetings this season, including a 117-89 drubbing back on Jan. 16.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Indiana, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PACERS (50-17): There was nothing pretty about the way Indiana handled woeful Philadelphia - but you can excuse Pacers swingman Evan Turner for finding plenty of beauty in it. Turner was dealt to Indiana by the 76ers at the trade deadline, and isn’t about to hide his elation at going from lottery fodder to title contender. “Man, when you come from losing, everything seems beautiful,” he told the Indianapolis Star. “Especially this part of the season, not everything’s going to be pretty. It’s only about winning.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (27-40): Winning is something Jackson has done plenty of over the course of his career - most notably in leading the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers to a combined 11 NBA titles as head coach from 1991-2010. At Tuesday’s introductory news conference, Jackson explained that he is a fan of “system basketball,” and that he believes Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is critical to the team’s success moving forward. “I have no problem committing to saying Carmelo is in the future plans,” Jackson said.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have won five of the last six meetings.

2. Anthony averages 25.4 points in 27 career games versus Indiana.

3. Indiana has gone just 17-10 since a 33-7 start.

PREDICTION: Pacers 96, Knicks 93