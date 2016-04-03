Preview: Pacers at Knicks

The Indiana Pacers survived a scare against the league’s worst team and try to build off a strong fourth quarter 24 hours later when they visit the New York Knicks on Sunday. Indiana scored 41 points in the final 12 minutes to rally past Philadelphia 115-102 on Saturday, increasing its lead over Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference to two games.

“I’m not happy with how our overall results have been,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after his team’s second win in five games. “Most important thing in any season, and in particular with our recent struggles, is finishing strong and playing our best basketball during the playoffs. That’s the goal and that’s still attainable.” All-Star Paul George hasn’t been the problem for Indiana, averaging 23.8 points over the past five contests. The Knicks ended a three-game slide with a 105-91 victory over Brooklyn on Friday as Langston Galloway recorded 18 points. New York’s leading scorer Carmelo Anthony was held to 13 points in the contest, but averaged 26.2 over his previous five outings.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PACERS (40-36): Vogel changed his rotation Saturday, moving Lavoy Allen into the starting lineup and pushing rookie Myles Turner to the bench to help give more juice to the second unit. Turner recorded eight points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes against Philadelphia while C.J. Miles scored 25 off the bench after averaging 8.7 over his previous three outings. Forward Jordan Hill did not play Saturday after losing his rotation spot to Solomon Hill, who posted six points to go along with six rebounds in 29 minutes.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (31-46): Standout rookie Kristaps Porzingis (14.3 points) could be done for the season because of a shoulder injury and point guard Jose Calderon (thigh) may be shut down as well. Forward Derrick Williams stepped up the last two games in the absence of Porzingis, averaging 15.5 points and draining 10-of-16 from the field. Galloway registered double figures in scoring for only the second time since producing 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in a loss at Indiana on Feb. 24.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have won the last five meetings, including the 108-105 triumph in February, and the teams play again in Indiana on April 12.

2. Indiana G Rodney Stuckey poured in 17 points Saturday on 6-of-7 shooting from the field after scoring 15 combined over the previous four.

3. New York F Cleanthony Early doubled his scoring total for the season with seven Friday.

PREDICTION: Pacers 110, Knicks 96