Pacers keep rolling with win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- The surging Indiana Pacers, the best team in the league since February, won their season high fifth straight game after defeating the New York Knicks 92-86 Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Reserve Rodney Stuckey led Indiana with 17 points while guard George Hill added 15, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:33 to play. After Hill snapped an 83-83 tie, Stuckey added two free throws and a layup late in the fourth for a 90-83 lead.

Indiana (28-34) is 11-2 since February 1 with signature wins over Cleveland and Golden State. The turnaround has left Indiana 5-0 and tied with Miami for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Guard Rodney Stuckey led Indiana with 17 points off the bench.

Forward David West scored eight of his 14 points in the third quarter and also collected 11 rebounds. Guard George Hill finished with 15 points a and five rebounds, while guard C.J. Watson added 13 points off the bench.

Indiana’s reserves contributed 44 points and its bench has accounted for 30 or more points in 54 of 62 games.

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Knicks

The Pacers won after trailing by 11 points with 9:53 remaining. They stormed back with a 16-4 run, taking a 78-75 lead on a four-point play Watson midway through the fourth.

“We made some big shots late,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “We need stronger starts, the ability to put a team away and to be a shut-down team in the fourth quarter.”

The Knicks (12-49) dropped their 11th game in their last 13.

New York forward Andrea Bargnani scored 21 points before fouling out with 3:22 left and the game tied at 82-82. It marked the third time in the last five games he has scored at least 20 points.

The Knicks scored just four points after he left the game.

“I saw grit and I saw effort,” said Knicks coach Derek Fisher about his team’s performance down the stretch. “Obviously, Andrea (Bargnani) is a guy you can play through and do things offensively down the stretch. You always need those guys at the end of fourth quarters in NBA games. They (Pacers) finished a little stronger than we did.”

A follow-up dunk by Knicks forward Quincy Acy tied it a 59-59 with 2:17 left in the third and two free throws from forward Cole Aldrich and a putback from guard Alexey Shved (15 points) moved the Knicks lead to 63-60 going into the fourth.

With an offense defined by balance and a defense anchored by center Roy Hibbert, who grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots, the Pacers are working their way back from a 17-32 start to a potential fifth consecutive playoff berth.

“We’re trying to re-commit to our defense,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel. “Injuries have been a part of it (the win streak). We’ve played some teams with guys out. But we’re really trying to re-establish the defense we were known for the past few seasons.”

The Pacers held New York to 38.5 percent shooting, including 20 percent (3-of-15) from 3-point range.

Indiana re-took the lead with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter on three jumpers from West. His third mid-range jump shot provided the Pacers with a 52-51 advantage, capping a 12-4 run.

After trailing 29-22 early in the second quarter, the Knicks were able to take a 39-36 edge with a 17-7 run with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Bargnani registered seven of his first-half 13 points in the sequence.

The Pacers led 22-18 after the first quarter despite shooting only 33.3 percent (7-of-21) from the floor.

NOTES: New York F Lou Amundson sat out with lower back spasms while G Jose Calderon missed his fifth straight game with a strained left Achilles. ... While Indiana F Paul George remains out, he was a subject of coach Frank Vogel’s pregame news conference. Asked about him, Vogel said: “Honestly we’re not even thinking about Paul George. Hopefully he can make it back this year and get in some games but how effective is he going to be having not played in a year?” ... The Knicks used their 31st different starting lineup in 61 games. ... The Pacers bench ranks third in the league in scoring and first in rebounds. ... Indiana’s Roy Hibbert is second among centers in free throw percentage